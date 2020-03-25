As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! [In-house Activities resumed as able, but residents and tenants were limited to individualized Activities as of (2/16/2020).] We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God may Bless.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) were available during the morning on Friday.
Men’s Club was held with the men during the mid-morning on Friday.
“Fragrance Game” was held with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Lucille D. for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics at SVAL on Sunday.
Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated with an “Irish Meal with Chef Chad” during the noontime on Tuesday. Residents and tenants had Corned Beef and Cabbage for Lunch and non-alcohol Green Beer; compliments to Chef Chad.
We send our “very best wishes” as Yvonne M. returns home this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Mary S. and tenant Mildred H.! Thanks to the Family of Mary S. for providing and sharing her birthday cookies with us! Thanks to the Family of Mildred H. for providing and sharing her birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Sarah Hobbs from Jackson County Regional Health (Home Health) for her donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Masks and Supplies. Dr. Scott Anderson for his donation of three boxes of face Masks – Level #3. Staff: Mary Jo Konrardy and Kayla Griebel for providing birthday cake for St. Patrick’s Day. Kim Ernst (staff) for providing Rice Krispies & Sweet treats for the staff. Staff: Karen Parramore, Alison Meier, Megan Meier, Paige Miller, Katlin Brown, MaryJo Konrardy, Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Nursing, and all departments for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
