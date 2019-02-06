Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Fruit Cake Toss” games were held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday.
Bingo games were held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Marylce T. for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one on one” with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the Villa during the afternoon on Sunday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Jim and Donna Banowetz and Jack Tebbe for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Hand Spa” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Daniel O’Donnell” video was viewed with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Liz Barry for providing musical entertainment with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa cable channel was viewed for the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service for the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
“Bingo games” were held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Amy Neblung-Roth (staff/volunteer) for assisting Activities during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Sensory Oils” were introduced with discussions for enhancing the physical & emotional well-being of the residents/tenants (exercising their mind and body) and helping them relieve their muscle tension and promoting happy, relaxed, and satisfied participants.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Roger Budde who passed away on Wednesday. He will be greatly missed.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Manicures was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (SVAL staff/volunteer) for hosting KMAQ Radio Bingo with the tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Maynard M. and staff Nicole W.! Thanks to Maynard and Family for sharing his birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo with our “avid” bingo players participating during this week (M-F)!
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Sandra Hayward for bringing items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Feb. 8, 11, 12, 13, & 14 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 8 & 12 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 8 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Feb. 8 – National Girl Scout Cookie Day 2:00 pm.
Feb. 9 – Bingo – Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2:00 pm.
Feb. 10 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
Feb. 10 – Music with Kelby 12:45 pm. & 2:30 pm
Feb. 11 – National Bagel Day 2:00 pm.
Feb. 11 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Feb. 12 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Feb. 12 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
Feb. 13 – Rosar 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Feb. 13 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Feb. 14 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 8:45 am.
Feb. 14 – Valentine Dinner 8:45 am.
Feb. 14 – Manicures 2:00 pm
