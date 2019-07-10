Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Maury Anderson for being a guest speaker hosting a presentation on Fishing – DNR (The Great Outdoors) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Rita Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to Janet Lieb for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents during the evening time on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Root Beer Floats” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Monday.
Our Community Outreach Project for the Bellevue Public Library was held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday with Theresa. Thanks to Marian L. Meyer (Library Director, Bellevue Public Library) for allowing us to assist the Bellevue Public Library in researching Bellevue and Jackson County newspaper entries and cataloging them for the library’s history/genealogy department archives. Thanks again, Marian.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura Steines, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and parrots “Pet Therapy” for and with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Verna Mae Ernst and Kathy Dunn with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Due to the many exciting events held at the Annual 57th Bellevue Heritage Days Celebration on July 3 - July 4, 2019 in Bellevue, we would like to capture a few on July 4th and send our thanks to the many special people involved in this grand Bellevue Community event: Bellevue City Hall, Bellevue Police Department (and Lynn Schwager, Chief of Police), Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, Bellevue Heritage Committee, and to all those who encouraged the parade route and parade entries to swing by MVCC/SVAL. This enabled our residents/tenants to join in these festivities and be engaged in this community celebration, focused on “Hometown Pride”. Thanks again to all the parade entries that came by Sunrise Villa / Mill Valley and included us in their travel route; they made many smiles with captured excitement with each passing float/entry. Thanks to Steve Tebbe for making available and driving his tractor and wagon as a float and using our banner in the Bellevue Heritage Parade representing MVCC/SVAL with staff and family members (Amy Nebling-Roth with Noah, Kelly Barnes and family, Brandi Veach with Hadley, Amy Waller, Kim Ernst, Deb & Jerry Fultner, and Jennifer Murphy). Thanks to all the staff involvement at MVCC/SVAL with Nurses Jill Herrig and April Minear; CNAs / RCTs: Amber Olson, Jillian Jacobsen, Melinda, Anna Schmidt, Katlin Brown, Alison Meier, and Molly Sieverding; Maintenance: John Rubel; Laundry; Housekeeping; SVAL: MaryJo Konrardy; Activities: Theresa Schwager and Joy Marchiando. Thank you again for remembering us and making a difference in the lives of our residents & tenants – “May God Bless & Thank You”. Thanks to all the involved staff for their participation and support during this event with the residents and tenants during the Thursday morning of July 4th.
As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we salute our men and women in service (past/present) for protecting and preserving our freedoms and our liberties on this Thursday and everyday (24/7). We wish everyone a very Happy and Safe “4th of July”.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for providing Patriotic Music entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on this July 4th Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Lois W.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Peg Althaus for her donation. Judy Moran and Anonymous for their donated items. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
July 12, 15,16,17, & 18 – Exercises 9:00 am.
July12 & 16 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
July 12 – Music with Ray & Doris 11: am. & noon
July 12 – “Tom Sawyer Days” 2:00 pm.
July 14 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
July 15 – Music with Scott 10 am. and 10:45 am.
July 15 – Creative Ice Cream 2:00 pm.
July 16 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC & SVAL) 9:30 – 11 am.
July 16 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 1:00 pm.
July 17 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
July 17 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
July 18 – Lutheran Service 2:00 pm.
July 18 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
