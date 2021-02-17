As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, (featuring Ginger, Rosemary, Apricot Sangria) that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Tuesday.
A theme for some of the planned activities of this month gives the residents/tenants an opportunity to appreciate the gem of “Using Your Senses”. The five senses include: sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. Each week focuses on one of the senses. This first week focused on the sense of smell. Humans may be able to smell over 1 trillion scents, according to researchers. (Of course, all of the senses are involved in the activities.) Residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing) were given an opportunity to exercise their sense of smell with some different Spices during the afternoon on Tuesday, while they were served a colorful and aromatic dessert prepared by the Chef.
“Valentine Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for her assistance in Activities this past week.
“Filling out Valentines for family” was held during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (Universal Worker) for hosting “Valentine Bingo” at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living with the tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Lana Turner Word Search”, “Hump Back Whale Puzzle”, “Canned Foods Puzzle”, “F is for February Puzzle”, “Hot Breakfast Puzzle”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Emma Whitmore, and Amber Olson for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Emily Hingtgen (RN, MDS Coordinator & Assistant Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Virginia Valant for her assorted hardcover books for the residents and tenants. Erica Theisen (Spanish Teacher) with the Bellevue High School Spanish Classes made 10 Homemade Valentine Posters for the residents and tenants. Marquette 4th & 5th Grades Students featuring February “Kindness Kards” were homemade Valentine cards for the residents and tenants. Students of the Andrew Community School – Chris Kilburg (teacher), 3 lap robes for the residents or tenants. Pepukai & Irene Solomon (staff) for their items. April Minear (staff) for her donations of assorted Valentine donuts and candy for staff. Joy Marchiando (staff) for donations of donuts for staff. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
