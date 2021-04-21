We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits (using appropriate social distancing and mask wearing, as conditions/precautions permit) are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor/Father Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour” serving “Peach Tea Cocktail” was held with the residents and tenants, either by seating one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants (either individually or by using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Saturday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy and/or Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “KMAQ Radio Bingo Games” held with the tenants playing individualized games in their own room (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held with the residents/tenants, visiting them either individually (room to room) or collectively (one resident/tenant seated per table wearing masks and using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Many Thanks to Mrs. Brittini Decker and to her 2nd Grade Class students (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa). The students are taking turns reading stories to residents via ZOOM sessions. This week students read a story with pictures to two residents (Richard H. and Norma J.) and a visiting family member (Norma’s husband, Wayne J.) using Apple iPads during the afternoon on Tuesday! Thanks to Jeannette Hartung-Schroeder (Principal, Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for her assistance. Thanks for remembering us, sharing your talents, and for making a difference in our lives. Bless each and every one of you, always with happiness, good health & safe travels!
“Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” was available for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
“Science For Seniors – Make an egg float in salt water” (a fun science experiment part of coloring eggs) demonstration for/with the residents (seated individually or collectively, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and the CDC Guidelines) was available during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Thanks to Chef Chad for his assistance with Activities.)
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Pastor David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Megan Meier (CNA), Christy Anderson (CNA), Emma Whitmore (CNA), and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church; Bellevue, Iowa) for visiting some residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
“Bingo and Treats” were held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Cassondra Waltert (CNA) for her assistance in Activities.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy and/or Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box”, and for “Connecting with the Families” for/with the residents during the evening-time on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Music, Music, Music Wordsearch”, “Searching for Outer Space Trivia”, “Words That are Funny To Say Word Find”; with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) being served throughout the week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Karen Osar for her donation of a variety of 20+ newly vintage DVDs videos for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of books. Rose Thorne for her donations of a variety of paperback books for the residents/tenants. Virginia Valent (staff) for her donation of various books for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church; Bellevue, Iowa), with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
