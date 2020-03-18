Thanks to volunteers Laurie Anderson and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers Paige Miller, Alison Meier and Emily Hayton for assisting Activities by hosting “Bowling games” with the residents during mid-morning on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Clara Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Special Thanks to the volunteers who were involved with the “Road Scholar Class” presentation regarding the country, States, industry, people and customs of the United States of America (USA) to/for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. The presentation was hosted by Jim Hollensbe (HS Social Studies) and the Sociology Classes of/from Marquette Catholic School. Each student had chosen one of the 50 states and gave a description of the state, presented a travelogue with explanations of where to stay, events happenings, and best buys for the interested traveler by presenting a talk and visuals, pictures/photos on paper or laptop screen, of that particular area of the State. The presentation was informative and well-done, engaging the residents, tenants, and guests. It was an opportunity for all of us to learn more about our country. (This event was part of an Intergenerational Outreach Program of Marquette Catholic School and Librarian Gloria Petesch.) Thanks again to everyone involved in making this event possible.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing delicious Cookies for the visiting students, residents, and tenants in honor of this celebration of the USA during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Vincent S. for hosting “Domino Games” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People) Guidelines. We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect your loved ones. We will keep you posted with any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this as we are protecting the health and well-being of our residents and tenants. Thank You. (In-house Activities resume as able and the residents and tenants are busy doing individual and group Activities this past week. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants with respect and kindness in keeping our “family” of residents and tenants protected using CDC and Prevention Guideline Precautions. In the meantime, we would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward in seeing you all again in the near future. So, until then and now, “May God Bless”.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Jean Dunne who passed away on Wednesday. She will be greatly missed.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff Karen Parramore with Joy for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with a set-up of a “Danny O’Donnell” video during mid-morning on Thursday.
“Euchre Club” was available for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Virginia Valant for her donations of assorted paperback novels for the residents and tenants. Carla Weinschenk for her donations of assorted magazines and many handcrafted crochet lap robes. Joyce Till, Vincent S., and staff: Karen Parramore, Alison Meier, Megan Meier, Paige Miller, Katlin Brown, MaryJo Konrardy, Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Nursing, and all departments for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
