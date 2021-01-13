As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Happy New 2021 to One and All! “Wishing every day of the New Year to be filled with success, happiness, good health, safety, and prosperity for one & all!”
“New Year’s Day Dinner” was served for the residents and tenants during the noon-time on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the mid-morning with the residents on Saturday.
“Building A Gingerbread House” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past weekend with staff Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Brittany Knouse (staff) for assisting Activities with the Christmas Decorations and with the tenants de-assembling the SVAL Christmas Tree on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime and evening-time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Health and Fitness” focusing on “Sensory” was held visiting one on one with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities and for removing and storing the “Christmas Decorations and Christmas Tree” during Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwger (staff) and Nicole Weis (staff) assisting Activities on Monday through Wednesday.
“Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the evening-time on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “January Easy Does It Trivia”, “ EZ Does It Trivia”, “Searching the Fabulous 40s”, “Decoding Chicken Noodle Soup”, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Allie Lemke, Missy Wilson, Kelly O’Donnell, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Benita D. (resident) celebrating this past week! Thanks to Benita and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Season Kutsch (staff) for the assorted donuts for the staff. Joy Marchiando (staff) for the assorted cookies for the staff and cake for the residents and tenants during this past week. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.