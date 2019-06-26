mill valley news

“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, Janis Kilburg, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Outside Porch (enjoying The Great Outdoors) was held outside with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Rita Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to all the residents, tenants, families and staff for their assistance during our Annual Father’s Day Gathering, where assorted doughnuts and beverages were served during the morning of Sunday. Special Thanks to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward for assisting us during this event. Thanks also to Dietary, Nursing, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Activities, and all who were involved for their assistance. A special Father’s Day meal was served at noontime on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one” on one” with the tenants and residents and assisting activities during the mid-morning on Sunday and these past months. It is greatly appreciated!
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar, Dianne Finzel and Sami Finzel for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“An Introduction to Facebook with Friends” with Theresa was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Meg Baugh, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Mina Theisen, and Lois Kramer for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” at SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday, where the tenants made a “Patriotic Wreath”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Ron Koos (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and parakeets (Pet Therapy) and bringing in freshly picked flowers for the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
We send our “very best” wishes to Dorothy F. as she returns home on Wednesday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Lutheran Communion Service and to volunteers Janell Daugherty and Jan Schroeder for assisting the Lutheran residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Jan Schroeder for the piano music during the Lutheran Service.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Mrs. Kim Moore (Marquette High School – HS Math, HS Computers & PowerSchool Facilitator) for hosting a presentation entitled “Introduction to Facebook and Social Media” to/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Outside Porch” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff Erma N., Amber O., and Paula M.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Gladys Wallace for her homemade cookies for the staff. Terry Mertens for her donation of assorted flower vases. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
June 28 & July 1 – Exercises 9:00 am.
June 28 & July 1 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
June 28 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
June 28 – Fishing DNR(The Great Outdoors) 2 pm.
June 30 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
June 30 – Music with Janet Lieb 6:15 pm.
July 1 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
July 2 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11 am.
July 2 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
July 3 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
July 3 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
June 3 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
July 4 – Happy 4th Of July to One & All!
July 4 – July 4th Parade Route 10:15 am.
June 27 – Happy Hour 2:30 pm.
