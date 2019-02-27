Thanks to Kristine Sieverding-Carrier (volunteer) for hosting “Massage Therapy with Kristine” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks again to Kristine for enhancing the physical & emotional well-being of the residents/tenants (exercising their mind and body) and helping them relieve their muscle tension and promoting happy, relaxed, and satisfied participants.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents on Friday.
“Homemade Soup Recipes Display” were held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to Scott & Annette Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Daniel O’Donnell video with Cherry Pie” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Laura & Jr. Steines, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg and Marlyce Tebbe for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Joyce Till and Yvonne Meier for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Congratulations to Marcy Tebbe (tenant) for winning at KMAQ Radio Bingo on (02/20/2019).
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing musical piano entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) and volunteer Janell Daugherty for hosting a Lutheran Communion Service with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Thursday.
Celebrating “Homemade Soups” featured having “Homemade Beef Stew Soup” prepared by the residents and tenants on Thursday for the evening meal on Friday. The resident/tenant cooks followed and prepared the soup from the facility’s menu, with assistance from the staff from the Dietary and Activities Departments. The residents/tenants cooks were given an opportunity to develop a sense of “ownership” in making this delicious homemade soup from scratch to the table. Thanks again, to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) for her assistance and guidance during this event.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Elsie W. and staff Jennifer M.
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
March 1, 4, 5, 26, & 7 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Mar. 1 & 5 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Mar. 1 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 and noon
Mar. 1 – Music with Jim Lucy @ 2:00 pm.
Mar. 3 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
Mar. 3 (Sun.) – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
Mar. 3 Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
Mar. 4 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
Mar. 4 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
MAR. 5 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Mar. 5 – Mardi Gras Party 2:00 pm.
Mar. 6 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10:00 am.
Mar. 6 – Therapy Dog Visit 1:00 pm.
Mar. 6 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Mar. 7 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 9:30 am.
Mar. 7 – Manicures 2:00 pm
