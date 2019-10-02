mill valley news

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, Janis Kilburg, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen and to special guests Erica Hayward and Jerome Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
“Fall Leaves – Scavenger Hunt” was held on the outside porch during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents during the mid-morning on Sunday.
“Nu-Step Training” with Tammy was held at the SVAL with the tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
“Fall Leaves – walk outside” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Book Club” was available at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Memories” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta Lampe, Laura Steines, Merle & Marilyn Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis & Leo Kilburg, Kelly McQuistion, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last weeks to resident Phyllis J. and staff Chris E.! Thanks to Phyllis and Family for sharing her birthday cake and ice cream with us! Thanks to Chris for sharing his birthday cake with us! Allen K. and Family for sharing his birthday cookies with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Karen Osar for her donations of neck chain napkin holder. Sandy Vance for her donations of fresh tomatoes. Janis Kilburg for her donations of cucumbers (9/13/19). Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback & hardback books.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
