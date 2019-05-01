Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Janis Kilburg, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Men’s Club was held with the men on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Deacon Loras Weber, Troy & Liz Weber for hosting the Bible reading of “The Passion of Christ” Service held on Friday mid-morning with the residents/tenants.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
“Coloring of the Easter Eggs” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Tammy & Dan Olson and Amber Olson (volunteer/staff) for their generous donations of Easter baskets (candies & stuffed animals, etc.) that they personally hand delivered to all of the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy for assisting the residents and tenants coloring Easter Eggs during the afternoon on Friday with Theresa. Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) for providing the hard-boiled eggs and to Theresa for her assistance.
We send our “very best” wishes to Rita W. as she returned home on Saturday.
We welcome Gilbert L. as a new resident arriving on Friday.
Thanks to all of our participants, our residents, tenants, families and staff involved in our “Annual Easter Egg Hunt” held during the afternoon on Saturday. Congratulations to the following winners: Age Group: 0-2years: Emma Hansen, Thea Donovan, and Harper Williams. Age Group: 3-5 years: Ally Jo Kueter, Levi Timms and Louke Forret. Age Group: 6-8 years: Hadley Wilke, Aleah Kueter, and Piper Kueter!
Special Thanks to a visit from the Easter Bunny and to Amber Olson for her assistance in Activities during this Easter Hunt event.
Happy Easter Sunday to one & all and May God Bless.
Thanks to volunteers Lucille & Don Usher and Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Easter Egg Roll” was held with residents /tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Mark Cloos and Tammy Michels for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Liz Barry for providing piano music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Memories” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pets with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Charlotte Cyze, Janis Kilburg, Laura Steines, Betty Michels, Lorraine Ruff, and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
We welcome Judy G. and Marcella J. as new residents arriving on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Marcy E., and staff Kim E.!
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Karen Osar brought in assorted candies for staff. Anonymous brought in “goodies for staff. Loras Feltes brought in pies for the residents. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
May 3,6,7, 8, & 9 – Exercises 9:00 am.
May 3 & 7 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
May 3 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
May 5 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
May 5 – Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
May 6 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
May 7 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC, SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
May 7 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
May 8 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
May 8 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2 pm.
May 9 – Music with Judy 12:30 pm.
May 9 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
May 9 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.