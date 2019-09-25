Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen and to special guests Erica Hayward and Jerome Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks always to Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities.
Thanks to Chef Chad and Dietary staff for providing and hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants at both MVCC and SVAL during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteers Janet Callaghan, Eileen Kohlenberg, JoAnn Jess, Dawn Rodriguez, and Anita Pleiser with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
We welcome Rosemary D. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for hosting “Book Club” at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lois Kramer, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday at the SVAL, where the tenants made a “CD Flower Craft Display”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Memories” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Gardening Harvest & Stewardship” was held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura Steines, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Phyllis Reistroffer, Karen Osar, Judy Graham, and Arlene Keil, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursdays (September 12 & 19, 2019) and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents.
Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteers Pastor Paul Gammelin and Jan Schroeder (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Lutheran Communion Service and for assisting the Lutheran residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Phyllis J. and staff Chris E.! Thanks to Phyllis and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us! Thanks to Chris for sharing his birthday cake with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Judy Graham for her donation of “Belvita Cinnamon Cookies”. Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback books.
Hospice of Jackson County for bringing in a basketful of “goodies” for the tenants in celebration of “Assisted Living Week”. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Sept. 27, 30, Oct. 1,2, & 3 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Sept. 27 & Oct. 1 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Sept. 27 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 and noon
Sept. 17 – Fall Leaves- Artwork & Poetry @ 2:00 pm.
Sept. 18 – Bingo @ 2:00 pm.
Sept. 29 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Sept. 29 (Sun.) – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Sept. 30 – Bingo (SVAL) with Alice 1:30 pm
Sept. 30 – Fall Leaves – Sculpturing 2:00 pm.
Oct. 1 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC & SVAL) 9:30 – 11 am.
Oct. 1 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2:00 pm.
Oct. 2 – Rosary @ 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Oct. 2 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Oct. 3 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Oct. 3 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
*October 19 – Annual Craft & Bake Sale at Mill Valley Care Center @ 8 am. - 2:00 pm. Donations of crafts and baked goods are greatly appreciated. Proceeds go to fund Activities for the residents and tenants. Please mark all goods prior to bringing.
