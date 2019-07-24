Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Janis Kilburg, and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
“Tom Sawyer Days” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Marilyn Ploessl for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one on one” with the tenants and residents and assisting Activities during the mid-morning on Sunday and these past months. It is greatly appreciated!
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Eunice Sschladetsky, Bea Hansen, Karen Osar, and Linda Ries for hosting bingo games with the Lutherans with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you ladies for bringing in your own homemade prizes. It is appreciated.
“Creative Homemade Ice Cream – Chocolate Chip” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to volunteer Jill Nolting for allowing us to use her ice cream maker for this event.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Monday. Thanks to volunteer Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities on Monday evening.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Belle, Brielle, and Brianna Sieverding for singing some songs and providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lois Kramer, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Dula Tebbe, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday at the SVAL, where the tenants made a “Decorating Cups with Yarn”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
We send our “deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Janis Waugh who passed away on Tuesday. She will be greatly missed!
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and parrots “Pet Therapy” for and with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis & Leo Kilburg, Marilyn Ploessl, Peggy Althaus with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Marian Vaughn for her homemade wheelchair and walker bags. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
July 26, 29,30,31, & Aug. 1 – Exercises 9:00 am.
July26 & 30 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
July26 & 30 – Book Club with Janis 9:30 am.
July 26 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 a.m. & noon
July 19 – “National Pecan Pie Day” 2:00 pm.
July 28 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am
July 28 – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
July 29 – Creative Ice Cream 2:00 pm.
July 29 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm. and 5:30 pm
July 30 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11 am.
July 30 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 2:00 pm.
July 31 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
July 31 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
August 1 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
