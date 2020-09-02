As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to (staff/volunteers) Theresa Schwager and Susan Eversole for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” using appropriate social distancing while enjoying ice cream cones during the mid-morning on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour”, serving a variety of “Pickle Wrap with Lemon Basil and Cream Cheese; and/or Green Onion Wraps with Lemon Basil and Cream Cheese” with a beverage to the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the evening on Friday and during the noontime on Saturday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday evening.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting “Treat with Chef Chad”, while visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the morning breakfast time with the residents on Tuesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held with the tenants during the mid-morning on Tuesday. Thanks to April Minear, RN. Nurse Manager (staff) and MaryJo Konrardy Universal Worker (staff) for all their assistance in Activities and at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Individualized Bingo Prizes” was held (room to room) with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
We welcome Alvin M. as new resident arriving on Tuesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy , Universal Worker (staff) for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities on Wednesday and during the afternoon this past week.
“Old Fashion Family Fun – In the Good Old Summertime – Reminisce – Root Beer Floats” with “Individualized Outside Porch” (using appropriate social distancing with the residents) while enjoying ice cream cones was held during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the evening time with the residents on Thursday.
We welcome Eldora S. as a new resident arriving on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” using appropriate social distancing during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Zucchini Trivia”, “Person, Place, or Thing Trivia”, “Individualized Bingo Prizes”, “Celebrating The Suffrage Centennial”, “What’s In A Name?”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Kristina Ernst (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Amy Waller, Alison Meier, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Ryan Erickson (RN), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Family of Rita Daugherty for providing residents/tenants and staff a variety of assorted cookies fresh from Carousel Corner (Bellevue, Iowa). B. Serles, Theresa Paulsen, Sonya Jones, Holly Feuling, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to start sending out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
