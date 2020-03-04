“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting the Lutheran Church Communion Service with the Lutheran residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandra Hayward for hosting “Manicures” held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandra Hayward for hosting and assisting with “February Reminiscing with Sandy” held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Special thanks with appreciation to volunteer Sandra Hayward for hosting and assisting in Activities during the days of Thursday and Friday this past week. It was Priceless.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Randy Rodgers for providing guitar musical entertainment for/with the residents during the evening on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the evening time on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Special Thanks to the volunteers who were involved with the “Elderhostel Class” presentation regarding the country, industry, people and customs of Germany to/for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. The presentation was hosted by Jim Hollensbe (HS Social Studies) and the Sociology Classes of/from Marquette Catholic School. A German dance by the school staff and senior students was also presented. The presentation was informative and well-done, engaging the residents, tenants, and guests. It was an opportunity for all of us to learn more about the country of Germany. (This event was part of an Intergenerational Outreach Program of Marquette Catholic School and Librarian Gloria Petesch.) Thanks again to everyone involved in making this event possible.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing some “Mari Gras” musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Mardi Gras Party” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to Chef Chad for preparing the Mardi Gras Celebration with Jambalaya and King Cake at the Villa at noontime on Tuesday. Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing the assorted Mardi Gras cookies and beverages for the residents and tenants to enjoy during the afternoon on this “Fat Tuesday”. Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) for her assistance in this Mardi Gras celebration with hats and masks, beads, etc. during this noontime Activity event on Tuesday. Thanks to Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for her assistance in Activities during this event celebration.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service; and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Laura Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on “Ash Wednesday”.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Laura Steines, Kelly McQuistion with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the First Presbyterian Church Communion Service with the Presbyterian residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Amy Waller (staff) for bringing in her dogs for the residents to enjoy “Pet Therapy”. The Family of Lorraine Hansen (David) for their donations of items. The Family of Phyllis Jones (Ron & Louise, Sally & Dave, and Julie & Dale) for their generous gift boxes of assorted cookies for the staff. Marian Vaughn for her donations of walker bags and lap robes for the residents and tenants. Marian Vaughn for sewing some particular projects for some residents. Sandra Hayward, Amy Neblung-Roth (staff), Joyce Till, Vincent S., Nursing, and all staff departments for their assistance in Activities this past week. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for her donation of “goodies” for the staff this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
March 13, 16, 17, 18, and 19. – Exercises 9:00 am.
March 13 & 17 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
March 13 – Music with Ray & Doris 11:00 & noon
March 13 – Fragrance Day 2:00 pm.
March 14 – Bingo with the Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2 pm.
American Chocolate Week (15-21)
March 15 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
March 16 – Music with Scott 10:00 am.
March 16 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
March 16 – Nutrition Month with Danna Motto 1:30 pm.
March 16 – Bingo with Karen & Dianne (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to One & All!
March 17 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
March 17 – Irish Music with Ray & Doris 11:15 am.
(SVAL) & 12:00 pm. (MVCC)
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Dinner 11:15 am. & noon
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Gathering with the O’Donnell’s
with Irish Wolfhounds 2:00 pm.
March 17 – Irish Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
March 18 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
March 18 – Irish Breakfast with Chef Chad 12:00 pm.
March 18 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
March 18 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:15 pm.
March 18 – Easy Listening Music with Gloria 6:10 pm.
March 19 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
March 19 – Lutheran Service Communion 2:00 pm.
March 19 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
March 19 – Martial Arts with Master Springer 3:30 pm.
