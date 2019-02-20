Thanks to volunteer Kelby Mueller for singing and providing guitar music entertainment for the residents/tenants in the Front Dining area during the evening on February 3, 2019, Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteers: Laurie Anderson, Janet Callaghan, Helen Zeimet, Phyllis Reistroffer, Jo Ernst with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos and Barb Budde for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
National Bagel Day with bunco poker games was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to the volunteers from the “Presbyterian Visits” who visit “one on one” with the residents and tenants during the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
We welcome Phyllis S. as a new resident arriving on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Laura & Jr. Steines, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Rosie Williams, Gloria Sagers, Linda Ries, and Carol Hager, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Karen for hosting “Artwork with Dave and Karen” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave and Karen for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Thanks to volunteer Mary Reed for providing piano music entertainment for a special Sweetheart Valentine’s Day Dinner for our couples at MVCC and SVAL, who were invited to join at a table of honor at noontime on Thursday.
Congratulations to Robert and LaVora Flemming in becoming our crowned and reining 2019 Valentine’s Day King and Queen of Mill Valley Care Center during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to David Namanny (Editor, Bellevue Herald-Leader newspaper) for arriving and taking the pictures of the King and Queen and interviews with some residents during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Amy Nebling-Roth (Administrative Assistant) for her assistance during both events and for the great pictures taken.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment with the residents during our Valentine Party with cookies and beverages during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
We send our “very best” wishes to Lucille B. as she returns home to the SVAL on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Elsie W. and staff Jennifer M.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome. Linda Kueter for providing homemade Valentine Sugar Cookies for the staff. Anonymous for the candy and Valentine Candy for the staff. Lisa Theisen for the homemade assorted Valentine Cookies for the staff. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Feb. 22, 25, 26, 27, & 28 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 22 & 26 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 22 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am.) noon
Feb. 22 – American Pies 2:00 pm.
Feb. 23 – Bingo 2:00 pm.
Feb. 24 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
Feb. 24 (Sun.) – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
Feb. 24 (Sun.) – Music with Janet Lieb 6:15 pm.
Feb. 25 – Happy Hour with Strawberry Festival 2 pm.
Feb. 25 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
Feb. 26 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Feb. 26 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
Feb. 27 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Feb. 27 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Feb. 28 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
Feb. 28 – Manicures 2:30 pm
