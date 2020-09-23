As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Dietary for hosting the “Happy Hour” and “Patriotic Day”, food treat “goodies” were served for/to the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Saturday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Happy Grandparents Day” to one and all!
National Healthcare Environmental Services & Housekeeping Week (September 13-19, 2020) featuring the theme “Pride, Teamwork, Excellence” was celebrated this week.
National Assisted Living Week (September 13-19, 2020) featuring the theme “Caring is EssentiAL” was celebrated this week. (This year’s theme is a nod to the essential caregivers in 2020, especially the essential frontline caregivers battling COVID-19.)
“Treats & Goodies” (Apple Cake Donuts) were served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Webcam: Wildlife Wilderness” and “Ice Cream Malts” were served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Breakfast (waffles & sausages with all the “works”) at the SVAL was celebrated (Assisted Living Week) with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (Universal Worker/staff), Karen Parramore (Dietary staff), with Joy for assisting Activities during this event.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Kayla Griebel (Universal Workers/staff/volunteers) for hosting “Card Games” with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday at the SVAL.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Root Beer Floats” were served to the residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities on Wednesday and during the afternoons of this past week.
National HealthCare Environmental Services & Housekeeping Week (September 13-19, 2020) featuring the theme “Pride, Teamwork, Excellence” was celebrated this week on Wednesday. Assembled gifts and thank you notes (given as tokens of appreciation) were presented to the staff in celebrating our Annual Environmental Services Week.
A bouquet of fresh flower plants and a thank you note (given as tokens of appreciation) were presented to the staff in celebrating our National Assisted Living Week with the theme “Caring is EssentiAL” (which honors essential caregivers in 2020) on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” & “Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Wednesday
“Wildlife Life” discussions were held individually with the residents while enjoying food treat “goodies” during the afternoon is past week.
“Dessert Treats” (Raspberry Coffee Cake) were served with the residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Kayla Griebel (Universal Workers/staff/volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Thursday at the SVAL.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Patriot Day Trivia”, “Grandparent’s Day Trivia”, “Joys of grandparenting”, “In Vogue”, “Coffee Trivia Crossword Puzzle”, “Autumn Harvest Crossword”, “Cream of the Crop Trivia”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to (staff/volunteers) Theresa Schwager and Nicole Weis for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” with the residents (using appropriate social distancing) during the mid-morning this past week.
Thanks to Kristina Ernst (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Amy Waller, Kelsey Hickson, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Kayla Griebel (Universal Workers/staff/volunteers) for assisting Activities throughout this past week during Assisted Living Week and beyond.
Thanks to Karen Parramore and Erma Naeve (Dietary/staff) and Dietary staff for their assistance in Activities throughout this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Harold P. (tenant) who celebrated his birthday this past week!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for her donation of fresh fruits as bingo prizes at the SVAL. Family of Mary Sturm for their donation of clothes and items for the residents and tenants. Sandy Vance for the donation of 3 flats of garden-fresh tomatoes for the staff! Virginia Valant (staff) for her donation of assorted books for the residents and tenants. Kim Moore, Molly Ploessl, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to start sending out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.