As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour” on Friday, serving “Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate, Caramel, Fudge, and Whip Cream with Peanuts” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
We send our “very best wishes” to Isabelle B. as she returns home this past week.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Treat with Chef Chad” while visiting “room to room” with Joy during the afternoon on Monday.
“Hallway Bingo” with Joy were held with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Bingo” using appropriate social distancing at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living was held during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Beach Ball Toss” as a “Fun In the Sun Game” were held with the residents on Wednesday.
Other activities included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Know Your Rivers”, “Similar Starts Game”, “First Ladies Trivia”, “Seven-Letter Game”, Ice Cream Bars – “Surf Music Month”, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Reeg, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the Families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Shirley H., tenant Marlyce T. and staff Emily H., and Ashley S.! Thanks to Marlyce and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us.
We send our “very best wishes” to Orva W. as she returns home this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for their donation of wireless audio head phones for residents. Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, Jill Herrig, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time. This notice has been posted on our Facebook page. Also posted is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for their/your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
