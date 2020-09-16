As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Thursday.
Thanks to (staff/volunteers) Kelsey Hickson and Nicole Weis for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” with the residents using appropriate social distancing while enjoying ice cream cones during the mid-morning on Friday.
Thanks to Dietary for hosting the “Happy Hour”, “goodies” for the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“National Wildlife Day” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday.
We send our “very Best” wishes to Eldora S. as she returns home on Friday!
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Saturday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
“Happy Labor Day” to One & All! (“A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.” – Albert Einstein.)
“Music Box” was played for the residents during the noontime on Tuesday.
Thanks to Travis Grimm (staff/volunteer) for hosting the “Piano Music Box” with the residents during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Treats & Goodies” were served while discussing “Wonderful World of Waffles” this week with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“National Waffle Week” was celebrated with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with the tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Saturday and Wednesday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities on Wednesday and during the afternoon this past week.
Thanks to Travis Grimm (staff/volunteer) for hosting the “Piano Music Box” with the residents during the evening time on Wednesday.
“Wildlife Life” discussions were held individually with the residents while enjoying “goodies” during the afternoon is past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for hosting the “Piano Music Box” with the residents during breakfast and at the noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the evening time with the residents on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Labor Day Puzzles”, “History of Waffles”, “September IQ”, “Tools of the Trade”, “Famous September Birthdays Word Searches”, “National Wildlife Information (JCIC)”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Kristina Ernst (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Amy Waller, Kelsey Hickson, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff / volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Ryan Erickson (RN), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents and families together “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
“Happy Birthday” to residents Betty G. and Allen K. ; and staff Mary Jean S. and Emily H.!
Thanks to Betty G. and Family and to Allen K. and family for sharing their birthday cakes with all the residents, tenants, and staff!
Thanks to Mary Jean S. (staff) for sharing her birthday cupcakes with us!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Brittany Knouse (staff) for her donation of a walker. Anonymous for their donations of 3 flats of garden-fresh tomatoes for the staff! Patricia Ries for her donations of assorted greeting cards and a wide variety of different stationery. Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to start sending out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
