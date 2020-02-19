Activities were cancelled from February 7 – February 13, 2020 (by order of the Director of Nursing, Doctor, and Administrator) due to the presence of the “flu illness” at the facility.
Residents and tenants were busy doing individual Activities this past week. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants with respect and kindness in keeping our “family” of residents and tenants comfortable during this time of recovery. We can’t wait until everyone is back to their own healthy routine. In the meantime, we would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week, and we look forward in seeing you all again shortly. So, until then and now, “May God Bless”.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Jean D. and staff: William D.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Amy Neblung-Roth (staff), Joyce Till, Clifton B. and Richard H. for their assistance in Activities this past week. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for her donation of “goodies” for the staff this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
February 21, 24, 25, 26, & 27 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 21 & 25 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 21 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Feb. 21 – Stamping with Joyce Davids 2:00 pm.
Feb. 23 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Feb. 23 – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
Feb. 23 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Feb. 24 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Feb. 24 – Bingo with Karen and Dianne 1:30 pm.
Feb. 24 – Random Acts Of Kindness 2:00 pm.
Feb. 25 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Feb. 25 – Mardi Gras Music and drinks with Ray &
Doris 11:15 am. (SVAL) & 12:00 pm. (MVCC).
Feb. 25 – Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) 2:00 pm.
Feb. 26 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Feb. 26 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Feb. 26 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:15 pm.
Feb. 26 – Easy Listening Music with Gloria 6:10 pm.
Feb. 27 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
Feb. 27 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
