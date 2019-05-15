Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Janis Kilburg, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Men’s Club was held with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to Jim Lucy for providing music entertainment during the afternoon on Friday. Thanks to volunteer Sandra Hayward for engaging and dancing with some of the residents and tenants during the music for their enjoyment on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteers Judi Daniels, Andrea Melton, Jane Ernst, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies” during the afternoon on Saturday and highlighting the 145th Kentucky Derby with derby snacks.
The 145th Kentucky Derby Race was enjoyed by the residents and tenants during the early evening on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir (volunteers) for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area for the residents/tenants during the evening on Sunday. Thanks always to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward with Benita D. for being the host and assisting this event.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Alice Kilburg and Lloyd K. for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
National Nurses Week (May 6-12) was celebrated with appreciation “goodies” enclosed with colorful crystal angels and “goodies” presented to/for our nurses from the residents, tenants, and staff during mid-morning on Tuesday.
National Teachers’ Day was recognized with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa.) Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura Steines, Alice Kilburg, Marlyce Tebbe, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her dog with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers JoElla Roling, Bea Hansen, and Janell Daugherty, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
A 75-hour CNA Training class conducted at MVCC/SVAL with students Madilyn Michel, Jaide Sporkin, Merleen Neth, Savanna Toomer, and Callie Sternhagen (RN., Certified Nurse Aide Instructor, Diversacare, LLC.) has been completed, and the “Certificates of Completion” were presented during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting a “Presbyterian Service” with volunteers from the Presbyterian Church, and with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Samuel Felderman, (Christian Education Coordinator at the Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for providing the piano music during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents LaVora F., Robert F., and Rosalee S. and staff Anna Z. and Andrea J.! Thanks to Rosalee S. and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Joyce Till for her donations of assorted greeting cards. Jim Kraker for his donations of books. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
May 17, 20, 21, 22, & 23 – Exercises 9:00 am.
May17 & 21 – Men’s Club with Kenny9:30 am.
May 17 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
(Nursing Home Week / National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 12-18, 2019 - Theme is “Live Soul Fully”)
May 17 – Pizza Party with “Acts of Kindness” 12 pm.
May 18 – Bingo with “144th Preakness Stakes 2 pm.
May 19 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
May 20 – Music with Scott 10:00 am.
May 20 – National Salad Month 2:00 pm.
May 21 – Kenny’s Visits at 9:30 – 11:00 am.
May 21 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
May 21 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
May 22 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
May 22 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
May 23 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
May 23 – Music with Liz Barry 6:15 pm.
