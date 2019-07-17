“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Janis Kilburg, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to Jim Lucy for providing music entertainment during the afternoon on Friday. Thanks to volunteer Sandra Hayward for engaging and dancing with some of the residents and tenants during the music for their enjoyment on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Marilyn Ploessl for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one on one” with the tenants and residents and assisting Activities during the mid-morning on Sunday and these past months. It is greatly appreciated!
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir (volunteers) for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area for the residents/tenants during the evening on Sunday. Thanks always to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward with Benita D. for being the host and assisting this event.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos with Claire Abbott for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Creative Homemade Ice Cream – Mint Chocolate” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to volunteer Jill Nolting for allowing us to use her ice cream maker for this event.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for hosting “Book Club” with the tenants during the afternoon at the (SVAL) on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lois Kramer, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Dula Tebbe, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Monday, where the residents/tenants made a “Coffee Filter Butterfly”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Amy Waller (staff & DON) for sharing her pet dogs (Pet Therapy) for and with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Laura & Jr. Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Dale Banowetz, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Mary Thielen, and Judy Graham with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to tenant Loreen S., Rita D., and staff Bradi V.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Kim Ernst for her bringing in homemade “monster cookies” for the staff. Anonymous & Family for providing birthday cake for the residents and tenants. Anonymous & Family for providing birthday cake and ice cream for the residents and tenants. Marian Stecklein for her donation of pizza for the staff. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
July 19, 22,23,24, & 25 – Exercises 9:00 am.
July19 & 23 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
July23 & 25 – Book Club with Janis 9:30 am.
July 19 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
July 19 – Make A Difference to Children Month” 2 pm.
July 20 – Bingo with Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2: pm.
July 21 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
July 21 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 and 5: 30 pm.
July 22 – Creative Ice Cream 2:00 pm.
July 22 – Music with Liz Barry 6:15 pm.
July 23 – Kenny’s Visits MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
July 23 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 2:00 pm.
July 24 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
July 24 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
July 25 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
July 25 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
