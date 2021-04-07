We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and as conditions/precautions permit) are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor/Father Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour” serving “Chocolate Banana Malt / Milkshake” was held with the residents and tenants, either by one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants (either individually or by using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant) and/or Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “KMAQ Radio Bingo Games” held with the tenants playing individualized games in their own room (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held with the residents/tenants, visiting them either individually (room to room) or collectively (one resident/tenant per table wearing masks and using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Outside Porch” with some of the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” was available for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for assisting the tenants (at SVAL) and hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the tenants (at SVAL) and hosting Catholic Communion with the residents (at MVCC) during the mid-morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Pastor David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) during mid-morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Megan Meier, agency CNAs, and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Paul Gammelin (Pastor, St. John’s Lutheran Church; Bellevue, Iowa) hosting “Maundy Thursday Lutheran Service” for spending time (1:1) with Lutheran residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during noontime on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Shannon Witt ( Pastor at Presbyterian Church Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting “Maundy Presbyterian Service” for spending time (1:1) with Presbyterian residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) this past week.
“Irish Bingo Treats” were held by visiting room-to-room with the residents (with mask wearing, using appropriate social distancing, and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Doctor’s Day” was held during the mid-morning this past week.
Social Worker’s Month was held with a theme of “Social Worker’s “Are Essential” this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff), Paige Miller (CNA, staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents at MVCC and/or family visits with the tenants at SVAL (as conditions/precautions permit), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Famous Crossword Mario”, “March Word Pictures”, “March Birthday Quiz”, “Missing Last Letters – Movie Titles – Trivia”, “April Fool’s Day Trivia”, with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We welcome Darlene M. and Bernice B. as new residents arriving this past week.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Faye Ann Francis who passed away this past week. She will be greatly missed.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Cleta Deppe for the donation of Easter Decorations with candy for some of the residents and tenants. Mrs. Brittini Decker’s 2nd Grade Class students (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for their donation of 50 Colorful Designed Easter Placemats for the residents/tenants. Lisa Roth “Helping Hands” for the donation of bird feeders, bird seed, and “Bird Books” for the residents/tenants. Theresa Schwager for assisting the residents with viewing the birds at the outside birdfeeder, and by lending her “Reference Bird Book” to the residents to help them identify and describe the type of bird being viewed. Andi Chapman for her donation of David Attenborough “The Life Of Birds” Book for the residents and tenants to use as a reference. Paulette and Jeff Wagner for their donations of Bird Seed, Bird Feeder, and Shepherd’s Hook. Virginia Valent (staff) for her donation of various books for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
