Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“St. Patrick’s Blarney Stone Cake with Irish Folklore” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Victor Kuper who passed away on Friday. He will be greatly missed!
Thanks to volunteer Clara Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
We welcome Marjorie H. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Gesture of Appreciation – Bellevue Meal Site” was held with the residents assembling gift items for the Bellevue Meal Site during the morning Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Laura & Jr. Steines, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Dula Tebbe, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
As a “Gesture of Appreciation” to the Bellevue Meal Site from the Mill Valley Care Center & Sunrise Villa Assisted Living, the MVCC/SVAL residents/tenants presented to Karen Osar (Service Specialist, Bellevue Meal Site), 12 Springtime & Easter Table Centerpieces and a dozen glazed jelly-filled doughnuts on Wednesday.
As a “Gesture of Appreciation” to the Bellevue Meal Site from Mill Valley Care Center & Sunrise Villa Assisted Living, Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor, MVCC/SVAL) prepares and delivers the desserts every third Wednesday of the month to Karen Osar (Service Specialist, Bellevue Meal Site) for home delivery (Meals on Wheels) and the congregates. The desserts were delivered this week during the mid-morning (on Wednesday).
Thanks to volunteers: Jan Schroeder, Janell Daugherty JoElla Roling, Joy Hueneke, Gloria Medinger, Diane Dempewolf, with Laura McCool, Joyce Till and Benita D. for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Exercises was available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
As a “Gesture of Appreciation” for the “National Day of Recognition for Long Term Care Physicians with Medical Associates”, MVCC/SVAL honored Dr. Hunter. Benita D. (resident) presented to Dr. Hunter, a box of fresh Chocolate-Irish-Cream Cupcakes with Caramel-Butter-Cream Frosting [made by Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor)], a residents/tenants handwritten “Thank You” card, and a dozen glazed jelly-filled doughnuts for Dr. Hunter and Bellevue Medical Associates during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Cindy Arensdorf brought in Lemon Cake and Strawberry Cake for the staff to enjoy. Ann Tuegel for her donations of new DVDs “Blonde”, Jack Benny, and “Christmas Classics” for the residents and tenants to enjoy! JoAnn Gerardy for her donations of yarn and items. Marian Vaughn for presenting 1 lap robe, and 6 wheelchair bags for the veterans (residents/tenants) representing the American Legion Auxiliary. The Family of Victor Kuper for their donation of items.
Upcoming Events:
March 29, April 1, 3, and 4 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Mar. 29 & April 2 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Mar. 29 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Mar. 29 – National Crayon Day- Artwork 2:00 pm
Mar. 31 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9:00 am.
Mar. 31 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
April 1 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
April 1 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
April 2 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
April 2 – Knitting with Laura & Local Chatter 2:00 pm.
April 3 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
April 3 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1 pm.
April 3 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
April 4 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 9:30 am.
April 4 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.