“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting the Presbyterian Church Communion Service with the Presbyterian residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Laurie Anderson and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kristi Carrier for hosting “Massage with Kristi” for/with the tenants and residents during the mid-morning on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
National Heart Month and “National Wear Red Day” was celebrated with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marylce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir volunteers for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area during the evening on Sunday. Thanks to Amy Waller (RN) and the Nursing staff for assisting Activities.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Hug a GI Day” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing delicious Banana Cream Pie for the resides and tenants in honor of “Banana cream Pie Day” on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Clara Ernst and Joyce Till with Joy for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the “Villa Choir” (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the tenants at SVAL and a “Easy Listening Music” (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Thursday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Toni Muller from the New Children’s Library Outreach Department of the Bellevue Public Library for hosting a presentation on fishing and discussing it and related topics with the tenants, and for handing out fruit to those in attendance at SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Vincent S., MaryJo Konrardy (staff), Theresa Schwager (staff), Amy Neblung-Roth (staff), Joyce Till, Vincent S., Nursing, and all departments for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
