Activities were cancelled from January 29 – February 7, 2020 (by order of the Director of Nursing, Doctor, and Administrator) due to the presence of the “flu illness” at the facility.
Residents and tenants were busy doing individual Activities this past week. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants with respect and kindness in keeping our “family” of residents and tenants comfortable during this time of recovery.
We can’t wait until everyone is back to their own healthy routine. In the meantime, we would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week, and we look forward in seeing you all again shortly. So, until then and now, “May God Bless”.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Alvin K.; and staff: Paige M., Amy W., Marlinda C., and Jenifer M.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for her donation of Scotcheroos Cookies for the staff this past week. Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback books. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
February 13, 14, 17, 18, 19. & 20 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 14 & 18 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 13 – Music with Ray & Dori 11 am and noon
Feb. 14 – Happy Valentine’s Day Dinner 2:00 pm.
(Music with volunteer Mary Reed)
Feb. 14 – Crowning of the 2020 MVCC King &
Queen – Valentine Party 2:00 pm.
Feb. 16 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Feb. 17 – Music with Scott 10:00 am.
Feb. 17 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Feb. 17 – Bingo w/ Karen & Dianne 1:30 pm.
Feb. 17 – President’s Day & National Cherry Pie
Month 2:00 pm.
Feb. 17 – President’s Day Music with Razor Ray and
the beautiful Doris Theisen 2:00 pm.
Feb. 18 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Feb. 18 – Fondue Month with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
Feb. 18 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
Feb. 19 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Feb. 19 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Feb. 19 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:15 pm.
Feb. 19 – Easy Listening Music with Gloria 6:10 pm.
Feb. 19 – Easy Listening Music with Gloria 2:00 pm.
Feb. 20 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Feb. 20 – Valentine Music with Ray & Doris
11:00 am. (SVAL) & 12:00 pm. (MVCC)
Feb. 20 – Lutheran Service 2:00 pm.
Feb. 20 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
