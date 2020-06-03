As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour” on Friday, serving Pretzels and Cheese”. Thanks to the Therapy Ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with the “Happy Hour” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
On Monday, Memorial Day is a day to honor all the Americans who have died in military service.
We honor and give thanks all our American soldiers, men and women of the military of the past & present. “The patriot’s blood is the seed of Freedom’s tree.” – Thomas Campbell. Thanks to all the American veterans of the military.
We honor and uplift our own veterans with appreciation and gratitude for their service: Richard H., Allen K., Raymond L., Louis B., Eldon W., James C., Lloyd K. and Harold P. from MVCC and SVAL on this Monday and every day.
In Honor of our Veterans, with Respect, Honor and Gratitude; we thank you and all the veterans, service men and women for their and your service in preserving our freedoms 24/7. May God Bless you & May Bless God America.
“Veteran’s Appreciation Meal” was served honoring our Veteran residents and tenants on Monday.
Thanks to the Therapy Ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Bingo” and Joy during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to staff volunteer Alecia Kueter for her assistance in Activities.
Thanks to the Therapy ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Velcro Dart Toss Game” and Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Other activities included: “The Scott Tattoo Bugle Call”, Community Involvement: Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue City Hall, Bellevue EMS, Bellevue Fire Department, Bellevue Community Senior Center – “Meals on Wheels”, Bellevue Food Pantry, Bellevue Medical Associates, and Bellevue Schools; “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with cookies , popsicles, and other “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Reeg, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the Families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
We welcome Marcelline E., Catherine J., Clifton B., and Duaine F. as new residents arriving this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff: Shirley B. and Travis G.!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for their donation of birdseed at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. Judy Hueneke-Kremer (daughter of Marie B.) for providing the beautiful bouquet of flowers for the Sunrise Villa staff. Marilyn Ploessl for providing her homemade 5-6 platters of assorted cookies for the staff (as the staff remembered and honor the memory her late twin sister, Mary Ann Till). The Presbyterian Church (Bellevue, Iowa) – Membership Mission and Outreach Group and Anne Borge for their most generous gifts and supplies for the residents and tenants to “work on” projects while enjoying themselves. Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, Jill Herrig, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time.
This notice has been posted on our Facebook page. Also posted is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for their/your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living.
So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
