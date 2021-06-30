As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing and mask wearing. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats; scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for “Spreading the Music” and “Sparking the Memories”, while providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” (Oreo Fluff) was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce T. (tenant) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
Happy Father’s Day to One & All! (Fathers – be they biological, step, or spiritual.) (The Just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him. – Proverbs 20:7 (KJV)
“Coffee & Conversation” with “Apple Fritters” were served with the tenants and residents held during the morning on Sunday.
A special Father’s Day Meal was served at noontime (on Father’s Day) for/to the residents and tenants.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting the Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” (Mixed Fruit Smoothie) was served for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade, was available.
Another Activity Veteran project was completed this week. It involved the completion of a video project focusing on two residents (during the Korean Conflict War and the Vietnam War) Veterans Richard “Dick” George Dagitz and John Milton Newsom. Many thanks to the families of Richard Dagitz (Greta & Richard Dagitz, David George Dagitz, and Terri Diane LeClair) and John Milton Newsom (Jennifer Holdgrafer and John Newsom, Jr.) for providing their permission, informational write-ups, search through family pictures, and help in making the project come to life.
Many thanks to Mrs. Kim Moore (HS Math, HS Computers & Power School Facilitator; Marquette Catholic High School; Bellevue, Iowa) and her involved students Josie and Kory Kintzle (twins) (both freshmen). Mrs. Kim Moore and students interviewed the two veterans (Dagitz and Newsom) who were living at MVCC in Bellevue, and then made a video presentation of their war experiences. (The video project is part of Marquette’s Computers II class, where students learn about different types of multi-media. Some of the topics the class covers are photos and photo editing, desktop publications, such as brochures and programs, video taking and movie creation, in addition to audio editing for putting together podcasts or radio commercials.) The girls started the veteran’s history project a few weeks ago, and the completed version was presented this week to Mill Valley, where it will be shown to the residents. Their work is an awesome “top notch” job! (Special Note: In Memory of John Milton Newsom, 10/16/1942 to 6/20/2021).
Many thanks to Emily Medinger (Assistant City Clerk, City of Bellevue) for assisting us with this project and making available this video honoring Richard Dagitz and John Newsom with other Korean Conflict and Vietnam Veterans to the local cable channel!
Many thanks to Richard Dagitz and John Newsom and other veterans for their Service! May God Bless them! (The families will receive a copy of the video presentation on a USB flash drive and a DVD. A priceless historical family keepsake!)
Many thanks to David Namanny (Editor, Bellevue Herald Leader; Bellevue, Iowa) for his wonderful historical write-up and highlighting “Honoring Korean Conflict & the Vietnam Veterans: Marquette Students producing video on veterans at Mill Valley”, (Bellevue Herald Leader, Thursday May 13, 2021, Section A, Page 7). It is a “historical keeper”!
“Outside Porch” was held with the residents during midmorning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene Cloos and Judy Moran with Mary Lou Hudrlik for hosting bingo at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday and assisting Activities.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Brother Stephen Markham (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, IA) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL, with volunteers Jr. & Laura Steines assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers for/with the tenants during the during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father Dennis for spending time (1:1) with other tenants (at SVAL) and residents (at MVCC) during the midmorning on Wednesday with volunteer Laurie Anderson and Joy (staff).
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Outside Porch” with the residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Bingo” games and assisting with some “Music Jamming” with the residents during the afternoon with Joy M. (staff) on Wednesday. Thanks to Wayne Jackson for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities the entire day on Wednesday.
Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy (staff).
“Outside Porch” was available and held during the early morning on Thursday due to the heat index of the day on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Brandy Dierks (Administrator), Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, MDS Coordinator), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse Manager at the Villa), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Sheryl Homis for her donations of assorted magazines. Virginia Valant for her donation of a hardcover book. Kim Moore (Marquette Catholic Schools) with Josie and Kory Kintzle (freshmen students) for their assistance in Activities. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
