Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kelby Mueller for providing musical entertainment with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Sunday (1/13/2019).
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Wheel Of Fortune” games were held with the residents during the mid-morning on Friday.
We welcome LaVora F. and Robert F. as a new residents arriving on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Kaitlyn Ross and Becky Ross for reading and “one on ones” with the residents during morning on Saturday.
Thanks to Ryan Sheehan for providing musical entertainment with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Marylce T. for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one on one” with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Sunday and on the 1/13/19.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the Villa during the afternoon on Sunday.
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at Mill Valley and the Villa during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music with Danny O’Donnell Video” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) for preparing the “Breakfast at the Villa” for the tenants during the morning on Tuesday with Joy.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Tuesday. (Lizzy is “in training” to become a the “Therapy Dog” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa cable channel was viewed for the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service for the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Yvonne Meier and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Sensory Oils” were introduced with discussions for enhancing the physical & emotional well-being of the residents/tenants (exercising their mind and body) and helping them relieve their muscle tension and promoting happy, relaxed, and satisfied participants.
“Exercises with Joy” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with volunteer Phoebe Murphy for hosting a Presbyterian Communion Service with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Manicures was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting Rummy & card games with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday through Thursday (Jan. 18 – 24,2019).
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Kayla G.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo started on January 14, 2019 with our “avid” bingo players participating during this week (M-F)!
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Cindy Arensdorf for bringing in homemade “goodies” for the staff. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Feb. 1, 4, 5, 29, 6, & 7 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 1 & 5 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 1 – Music with Ray & Doris 11: (Villa) & noon
Feb. 1 – Music with Jim Lucy 2:00 pm.
Feb. 3 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9:00 am.
Feb. 3 – Music with Kelby 12:45 pm. & 2:30 pm
Feb. 3 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
Feb. 4 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
Feb. 4 – Homemade Soup Day Recipes & Sample 3 pm.
Feb. 5 – Kenny’s Visits MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
Feb. 5 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
Feb. 6 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service10 am.
Feb. 6 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
Feb. 6 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Feb. 7 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 8:45 am.
Feb. 7 – Manicures 2:00 pm
Feb. 7 – Music with Liz @ 6:15 pm.
