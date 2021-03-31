We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed. The number of visitors in the building will be limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits (using appropriate social distancing and mask wearing) are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor/Father Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour” was held with the residents and tenants, either by one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant) and/or Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones, and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held with the residents/tenants, visiting them either individually (room to room) or collectively (one resident/tenant per table wearing masks and using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” was available for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Our theme for some of the activities this month (March) is “March Forth and Do Something”. This is being realized with thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Brittini Decker’s 2nd Grade Class students (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa). The students are taking turns reading stories to residents online. This week students read a story with pictures to three residents (Betty G., Richard H., and Norma J.) during the afternoon on Tuesday! Thanks to Jeannette Hartung-Schroeder (Principal, Bellevue Elementary School) for her assistance. Thanks for remembering us, sharing your talents, and for making a difference in our lives. Bless each and every one of you!
Another activity following the same theme of “March Forth and Do Something” was also realized this week. It involved the completion of a video project focusing on two residents (WWII Veterans, part of the “Greatest Generation”) Raymond Lawson and James Cloos. Many thanks to the families of Raymond Lawson (Mark & Darla Lawson and Emily Medinger) and James Cloos (Mark Cloos) for providing their permission, informational write-ups, and search through family pictures, and help in making the project come to life.
Many thanks to Mrs. Kim Moore (HS Math, HS Computers & Power School Facilitator; Marquette Catholic High School; Bellevue, Iowa) and her involved students Josie and Kory Kintzle (both freshmen) and Eve Vanderzyl (a sophomore). They interviewed the two World War II veterans (Lawson and Cloos) now living at MVCC in Bellevue, and then made a video presentation of their war experiences. (The video project is part of Marquette’s Computers II class, where students learn about different types of multi-media. Some of the topics the class covers are photos and photo editing, desktop publications, such as brochures and programs, video taking and movie creation, in addition to audio editing for putting together podcasts or radio commercials.) The girls started the veterans history project a few weeks ago, and the completed version was presented this week to Mill Valley, where it will be shown to the residents. Their work is an awesome “top notch” job!
Many thanks to Emily Medinger (City of Bellevue, Assistant City Clerk, and granddaughter of Raymond Lawson) for assisting us with this project and making available this video honoring Raymond Lawson and James Cloos with other WWII Veterans of the “Greatest Generation” to the local cable channel!
Many thanks to Raymond Lawson, James Cloos, and all of our WWII veterans for their Service!
May God Bless them!
The families will receive a copy of the video presentation on a USB flash drive and a DVD. A priceless historical family keepsake!
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for assisting the residents (at MVCC) and hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents (at MVCC) and hosting Catholic Communion with the tenants (at SVAL) during the mid- morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Pastor Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) during mid-morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Cassondra Waltert, Megan Meier, agency CNAs, and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (Pastor, St. John’s Lutheran Church; Bellevue, Iowa) for spending time (1:1) with Lutheran residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during noontime on Wednesday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt ( Pastor at Presbyterian Church Bellevue, Iowa) for visiting Presbyterian residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) this past week.
Irish Bingo games were held with the residents (one resident per table, with mask wearing, using appropriate social distancing, and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff), Paige Miller (CNA, staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents at MVCC and/or family visits with the tenants at SVAL (that have recently resumed), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Dot to Dot #1”, “Dot to Dot #2”, “A-Mazing Peanuts Maze”, “Craft Fair Matching Trivia”, “Cold Cuts Word Search”, with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We welcome Richard G. D. and Faye A. F. as new residents arriving this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Linda Roling for her donation of assorted hand-made lap robes. Virginia Valent (staff) for her donation of various books for the residents and tenants. Virginia Valent (staff) for her donation of a winter coat for a resident or tenant. Anonymous for their donations of boxes filled with assorted books and items, etc. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
