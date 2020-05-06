As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Individualized in room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Soft Pretzels and Cheese” while visiting “room to room” with Joy during the afternoon on Friday.
Individualized in room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
“Chocolate Delights” were served on the Dietary food trays during noontime on Sunday. Thanks to Karen Paramore (Dietary staff/volunteer) for assisting Activities on Sunday.
Individualized in room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
“Popsicles/Beverages” were served to the residents and tenants during this past week.
“Other Assorted Chocolate Delights” were served to the residents and tenants this past week.
“Adult Coloring”, “Puzzles”, and “Happy May Day Notes” were held with the residents and tenants during this past week.
Thanks to Therapy ladies, Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “In Hall Bingo” and Joy during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Therapy ladies, Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “In Hall Noodle Toss” and Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Individualized Games of Choice were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents Marie A. and Lucille B. and staff Theresa S.! Thanks to Lucille and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Residents, tenants, and families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, and Susan Eversole, Kim Ernst, Heather Yackle, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Lois Deppe who passed away this past week. She will be greatly missed!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Nancy from Genesis Home Health for assorted cards for the residents and tenants. Sheila Hargrave (The Bookworm) for her donations of various (14+) paperback books for the residents and tenants, Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats, and for assisting Activities these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-9, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time. This is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for their/your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
