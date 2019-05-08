Our deepest Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Judy Gruntkosky who passed away on April 25th, 2019. She will be greatly missed!
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
“Administrative & Healthcare Administrative Professional’s Week” and “Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Week” were held with the residents and tenants, where “tokens” of appreciation were assembled for and presented to said professionals during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Lucille & Don Usher for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing guitar musical entertainment for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Dianne Finzel and Marilyn Hoffman for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Memories” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her dog with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female dog named Ally with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. (Ally is the “Therapy Dog” from Carson’s Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa.) Thanks again, Jason & Carrie. Thanks to Jason for assisting Activities during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Charlotte Cyze, Janis Kilburg, Judy Kilburg, Chris Kilburg, Mary Kubic, Yvonne Meier, Beverly Sullivan, and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
We send “our very best wishes” to Richard H. as he returns home on Wednesday.
Thanks to the St. Joseph’s Catholic School 3-year-old Preschool students and Day Care children – Mrs. Theresa Schwager (Preschool Teacher) with students for assembling some handcrafted “May Day Baskets” that were for and given to the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Will Layton (St. John’s / St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus / LaMotte, Iowa) for hosting a Lutheran Bible Study for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
We welcome Judy K. and Clifton B. as new residents arriving this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents Arla H. & Marie A., tenant Lucille B., and staff Marilyn H. and Theresa S.! Thanks Lucille & family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for the donation of assorted history books. Loras Feltes for his donation of pies. Family of Judy Gruntkosky for their donations of items. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
May 10,13,14 15, & 16 – Exercises 9:00 am.
May10 & 14 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
May 10 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
(Nursing Home Week - National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 12-18, 2019) Theme is “Live Soul Fully”
May 12 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
May 12 – Happy Mother’s Day Gathering 9:30 am.
May 13 – Plant Flowers 2:00 pm.
May 13 – Music with Liz Barry 6:15 pm.
May 14 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
May 14 – Grill Out 12:00 pm.
May 14 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
May 14 – Food Tasting 2:00 pm.
May 15 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
May 15 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day 3:00 pm.
May 16 – Art Class Work 1:30 pm.
May 16 – Lutheran Service 2:00 pm.
May 16 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
May 16 – Happy Hour 2:30 pm.
(Mimosa Day w/ Dessert)
