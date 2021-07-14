As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing and mask wearing. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats; scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during the past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce T. (tenant) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we salute the men and women (past/present) in service to our country for protecting and preserving our freedoms and our liberties on Sunday (July 4th) and everyday (24/7). We wish everyone a very Happy and Safe “4th of July”.
Many Thanks to the Heritage Days Parade officials and all the volunteers for including us on the parade route and directing floats by the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living’s circle drive this July 4th. It was greatly appreciated. Thanks to all the staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Garrett Roth (Dietary) & Noah Roth, Brandy Dierks (RN, LNHA, Administrator), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), and Kalie Schmidt (CNA/RCT) on the “MVCC July 4th Heritage Days Float” on Sunday. Thanks to all involved staff and Mary Jo Konrardy for their assistance in Activities.
“Happy July 4th Meal” was served for the residents and tenants on Sunday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting the Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats” was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL during the evening-time on Monday.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during midmorning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Maryetta Lampe, Judy Moran, and Sophie Long for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff) and for assisting Activities.
“Outside Porch/Nature – Bird Watching” was available with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL, with volunteers Jr. & Laura Steines assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers for/with the tenants during the during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other tenants (at SVAL). Thanks to volunteer Laura Steines for visiting with the residents (at MVCC) during the midmorning on Wednesday with volunteer Laurie Anderson and Joy M. (staff).
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Outside Porch” with the residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Bingo” games and assisting with some “Music Jamming” with the residents during the afternoon with Joy M. (staff) on Wednesday. Thanks to Wayne Jackson for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities the entire day on Wednesday.
“Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy M. (staff).
“Outside Porch” was available and held during the early morning on Thursday due to the heat index of the day on Thursday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We send our “Happy Birthday” wishes to residents Lois W. and Harold E. who celebrated their birthdays this past week!
We welcome Rita B., Karen P., Liela H., Ken H., and Gilbert D. as new residents arriving this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Michelle O’Rourke (volunteer) for bringing “Annie” a female “Miniature Fainting Silky” Goat (4 Days Old) outside MVCC for the residents to hold, pet, and reminisce during the afternoon on Thursday (07/01/2021). Anonymous for their donations of assorted greeting cards. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
