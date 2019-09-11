Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Erica Hayward-Riquelme, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
“Garage Sale and Outside Porch” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir (volunteers) for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area for the residents/tenants during the evening on Sunday. Thanks always to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward and Erica Hayward-Riquelme, with Benita D. for being the host and assisting this event. Thanks to Dietary for their assistance during this event.
Have a Happy and Safe Labor Day to one & all!
(“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart as working for the Lord, not for men.” Colossians 3:23.)
(“A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give that same measure as I have received and still receiving”. – Albert Einstein.)
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for hosting “Book Club” at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Laura & Jr. Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, , Dale Banowetz, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Lila Banowetz, Judi Daniels, Judy Kilburg, and Nancy Ploessl with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Wednesday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Upcoming Events:
Sept. 13, 16, 17, 18, & 19 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Sept. 13 & 17 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Sept. 13 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 and noon
Sept. 13 – Fall Leaves- Craft 1:00 pm.
Sept. 13 – Happy Hour with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
Sept. 13 – Massage with Kristi (SVAL) 10:30 am.
Sept. 13 – Happy Hour with Chef Chad (SVAL) 3 pm.
Sept. 13 – Creative Manicures (SVAL) 4 pm.
Sept. 8-14: National Assisted Living Week
Theme: “A Spark of Creativity”
Sept. 14 – Bingo with Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2 pm.
Sept. 15 Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Sept. 15 – Bingo with Karen and Dianne 1:30 pm.
Sept. 16 – Tenant Council Meeting (SVAL) 10:30 am.
Sept. 16 – Music with Scott 10 am. & 10:45 am.
Sept. 16 – Tenant Council Meeting (SVAL) 10:30 am.
Sept. 16 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
Sept. 17 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Sept. 17 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2 pm.
Sept. 17 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
Sept. 18 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Sept. 18 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2 pm.
Sept. 19 – Creative Fall Leaves Artwork 4 pm.
Sept. 19 – Lutheran Service 2 pm.
Sept. 19 – Presbyterian Service 2 pm.
Sept. 19 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
