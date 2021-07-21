As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones with scheduled visits, or via phone calls and/or video chats; are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or small group were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” or “Small Group” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen and Lois Kramer for hosting “Crafts with Bea” with the tenants at the SVAL and with residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Anita Pleiser for hosting “Manicures” with the tenants at the SVAL and residents at MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce T. (tenant) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting the Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats” was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene Cloos, Pat Roling, and Sophie Long for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff) and for assisting Activities.
“Outside Porch/Nature – Bird Watching and Identifying and Listening to the Bird Songs” was available with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Brother Stephen Markham (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL, with volunteers Jr. & Laura Steines assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers for/with the tenants during the during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other tenants (at SVAL) and Thanks to volunteer Laura Steines for visiting with the residents (at MVCC) during the midmorning on Wednesday with volunteer Laurie Anderson and Joy M. (staff).
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Outside Porch” with the residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Bingo” games and assisting with some “Ice Cream Refreshments” with the residents during the afternoon with Joy M. (staff) on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Wayne Jackson and Richard H. (volunteer/resident) for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities the entire day on Wednesday.
“Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy M. (staff).
“Outside Porch, Bird Watching and Exercise” was available and held during the early morning on Thursday due to the heat index of the day on Thursday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We send our “Happy Birthday” wishes to residents Lois W. and Harold E. who celebrated their birthdays this past week!
We welcome Nancy S-C as new resident arriving this past week.
We send our “very best wishes” to Ken H. as he was discharged this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Marian Vaughn for her donations of handsewn personal bags. Anonymous for their donations of assorted greeting cards. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
