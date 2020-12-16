As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with the Christmas Decorations, assembling the Christmas Tree, and adding the Christmas lights and finishing “touches” with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the noontime with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to the Dietary Department staff for hosting the “Happy Hour” for the residents/tenants, while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the mid-morning with the residents on Saturday.
Thanks to the volunteers Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) for providing the giant balloon Snowman outside Christmas decorations inside the courtyard at the SVAL; Nicole Weis (staff) with her children Leonard & Jennifer Weis for providing and setting up Christmas decorations with a decorated Christmas Tree inside the SVAL courtyard; Diane Dempewolf (staff) and Kelsey Medinger (staff) for assisting with setting up the Christmas decorations inside the SVAL courtyard during the weekend, and for their assistance in Activities this past week.
“Resident Council Meeting” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Something Homemade – Christmas Ornaments” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the noontime with the residents on Wednesday.
“Nutcracker Bingo Game Treats/Prizes” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Christmas Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Wednesday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “What Red & White & Very Light Trivia”, “Santa Claus Wordsearch”, “Christmas Word Quilt”, “Christmas Song Wordies Puzzle”, “Gift Giving Puzzle”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We welcome Joyce W. & Gary A. as new residents arriving this past week.
We wish the “very best” to Marcy E. and Pat D. as they returned home this past week.
We welcome Darlene M. as a new resident arriving this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Richard H. (resident) and Glenn S. (resident) celebrating this past week!
Thanks to Glenn & Family for sharing his birthday cake with us during this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing, and Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Teresa Davis (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats, “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Bea Hansen and Lois Kramer for their Christmas Cards with an Angel Craft enclosed inside the card for the residents and tenants. Lisa Theisen for the assorted Pizzas for the staff. Annie Blitgen for the dress shoes for a resident. Rose Thorne for the assorted Christmas Greeting Cards. “Helping Hands” for providing assorted handmade Christmas cards for the residents and tenants this past week. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Homemade Thanksgiving Cards for the residents and tenants. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Christmas Greeting Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donations of year 2021 Calendars and Christmas Greeting Cards. Bellevue Elementary School First Grade Students – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Homemade Greeting Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of assorted books and greeting cards for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, George & Ardis Hinke, Glenna Kueter, Holly Feuling, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/ events during this past week.
