As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing and mask wearing. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits resume, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats; scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for “Spreading the Music” and “Sparking the Memories”, while providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to volunteer Rita Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for her assistance in Activities during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for “Spreading the Music” and “Sparking the Memories”, while providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Monday.
“Outside Porch” was held with the residents during midmorning on Tuesday with Joy (staff).
Thanks to volunteers Marlene Cloos and Laura Steines for hosting bingo at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday and assisting Activities.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service, with volunteers Jr. & Laura Steines assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers for/with the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Laura Steines for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities the entire day on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Outside Porch” with the residents on Wednesday.
“Notes of Appreciation” for our Certified Nursing Assistants (staff) was held during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy (staff).
“Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy (staff).
“Outside Porch” was available and held during the early morning on Thursday due to the heat index of the day on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Brandy Dierks (Administrator), Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse Manager at the Villa), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We send our “deepest sympathy” to the family and friends of Lillian L. (Kilburg) Knake, who passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She will be greatly missed!
We send our “Happy Birthday” wishes to tenant Marlyce T. and staff Ashley S., who celebrated their birthdays this past week!
Thanks to Marlyce T. and family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Cindy Schlecht and Family of Joyce Welch for the basket full of assorted candies for the staff. Kim Moore for her assistance in Activities. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.