mill valley news

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks always to Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing and hosting “Community Outreach for the Bellevue Police Department” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday. Special Thanks to Police Chief Lynn Schwager for his assistance in Activities.
Thanks to everyone who generously gave of their time, talent and treasure in making our Annual Craft & Bake Sale on Saturday (October 19, 2019) possible. Thanks to our Bellevue Community & surrounding areas, all residents, tenants, families, friends, volunteers, staff & anonymous. Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward, Erica Hayward, John Rubel (staff), Brandi Veach (staff), Chef Chad (Culinary Manager) and Dietary staff, and all staff for assisting Activities during the morning and afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to the following contributors for their donations for/to the Craft & Bake Sale (10/19/2019); listed in no particular order: Sandra Hayward for assisting many hours, time, and design in Activities throughout this week and for her countless donation of items. Robert Hayward for assisting Activities. Erica Hayward for her assistance in Activities. Sharen Fultner for her donations of crochet lap robes. Laurie Anderson for her donation of 3 packages of cookies and 3 packages of bars. Mary Paul for her donation of crochet items, stuffed puppy animals, crochet dish towels, and crochet baby and adult stocking hats. Sharon Konrardy for her donation of handsewn 6 walker bags. Gina Hingtgen for her donations of 2 LED lighted pictures, Ann Hoff for her donation. Marian Stecklein for her donation. Joan McKim for her donations of assorted items and cork artwork items. The Millie Hoff Family, Joan Parker (Millie’s daughter) donated 10 Hanging Towels, 5 small breads, and a centerpiece. Joanne Watters (Millie’s daughter, twin to Joan) donated 24 Brownies (individually wrapped) and 1 Christmas Centerpiece. Theresa Schwager for her donation of 2 games. Joy Marchiando for her donations of items. Brandi Veach for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of Peach Pie, Hickory Nut Pie, Scotcharoos Bars, 2 Lemon Zucchini Breads, 2 Banana Breads, Oster Crackers Snack Mix. Cheryl Horan for her donation of 8 loaves of breads and cookies. Bea Hansen for her donation of Creamed Filled Cupcakes and craft items. Dianne Finzel for her donation of Baked Apple and Pumpkin Pies. R. S. for her donation of 2 pies. Cleta Deppe for her donation of Cherry Pie. Jr. Steines for his donations of 2 buckets of Red Delicious Apples. Laura Steines for her donation of 2 baked loaves of Pumpkin Bread and a Baked Apple Pie. Mary Puls for her donation of 2 Baked Peach Pies. Linda Kueter for her donation of a plate of Baked Peanut Butter Cookies. Donna Medinger for her assistance in Activities. Averle & Sue Bevan for their donation of Baked and packaged of (many) Assorted Cookies and Homemade Caramels Candies. Laura Heinken and Anonymous for their donations of items. Mary Ann Woyke (staff), April Minear (staff), and Amy Waller (DON) for their assistance in Activities. James Harkness (Administrator) for his assistance to Activities. Theresa Schwager for her assistance. Joy Marchiando for her assistance. Brandi Veach & Jeny Ostern for their assistance in Activities and joining us (with their table). John Rubel for his assistance in Activities before & after the Craft & Bake Sale. Residents, tenants, families, volunteers, and staff for their assistance and support in Activities. Bellevue Herald-Leader, Preston Times, KMAQ, Bellevue Cable, all area Churches, and to all their/our loyal readers/listeners for all their assistance. [We hope we didn’t forget anyone; but if we did, we deeply apologize. We are most grateful & appreciate all your support and kindnesses. (Theresa & Joy)]
Congratulations to all the winners at our Craft & Bake Raffle: Shirley Black, Bev Sullivan, Cleta Deppe, Sharon Zeimet, Cheryl Hellstrom, Sharon Kueter, Joan Hingtgen, and Sherry Pakeme!
Thanks to volunteer Erica Hayward for singing songs to/for the residents’ enjoyment and visiting “one on one” with the residents in their rooms during the mid-morning on Saturday. Thank you again, for it was appreciated.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Gene and Joann Gerardy for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosing Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing “Popcorn” in celebrating “National Popcorn Month” for the residents during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to Chef Chad for bringing in his special popcorn popper for this event.
“Designing Pumpkins” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Van Outing – RTA Leaf Tour” with the tenants at SVAL occurred during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks always to volunteer Gene Bryson (van driver) for his assistance during this event.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “The Good Old Days” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Laura & Jr. Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz, and for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Gloria Petesch, Mary Thielen, Rosie Williams, Eunice Schladetzky, Lucy Zeimet, Patti Eggers, and Beth Rogge with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Van Outing – RTA Leaf Tour” with the tenants were available at SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks always to volunteer Gene Bryson (van driver) for his assistance during this event.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting a Presbyterian Service from the Presbyterian Church and visiting “one on one” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to resident Louis B., Richard O., and James C.! Thanks to Louis B. & Family for sharing his birthday cake and ice cream with us! Thanks to Richard O. & Family for sharing his birthday cake with us! Thanks to James C. & Family for sharing his birthday cake with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Nov. 1, 4, 5, 6, & 7 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Nov. 1 & 5 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Nov. 1 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. and noon
Nov. 1 – Happy Hour with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
Nov. 2 – Annual Memorial Service 2:00 pm.
Nov. 3 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Nov. 3 (Sun.) – Mennonite Choir Visit 6:15 pm.
Nov. 4 – Tenant Council Meeting 10:30 am.
Nov. 4 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Nov. 4 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
Nov. 4 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Nov. 5 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Nov. 5 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2:00 pm.
Nov. 6 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10:00 am.
Nov. 6 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
Nov. 6 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Nov. 7 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Nov. 7 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
