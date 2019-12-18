Thanks to volunteers Laurie Anderson and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for hosting/providing “Happy Hour with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting/presenting “Christmas Around the World” for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. An introduction into the cultural/ancestral history of the assorted regions and traditional Christmas items were presented/discussed. The attending residents/tenants were encouraged to participate and/or share their personal experiences during the presentation “Christmas Around the World”. Thanks again, Gloria.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Mary Reed for playing the piano in the front dining area at MVCC and Vivian Pitlo for playing the piano in the dining area at SVAL during noontime at our Annual Family Christmas Dinner on Tuesday. Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (Culinary Manager) for planning/cooking the meal of: Roasted Chuck Eye Rib of Beef, Onion Jus, Twice Baked Potato, Lemon Garlic Asparagus, Homemade Sweet Potato Challah Bread, and Eggnog Crème Brulee.
Thanks to all who were involved in this grand celebration: residents, tenants, family, friends and to: James Harkness (Administrator) (in absentia); staff: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Chef Chad Myers (Culinary Manager), Dietary, Kim Ernst (D.O.N., Nursing), Nursing, Brandi Veach (Environmental Services Supervisor), Housekeeping, Mary Jo Konrardy (Universal Worker at the Villa), John Rubel (Maintenance), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director / Activity Director), and Activities; Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus, and all who were involved in making this celebration possible. Thanks again, to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos, Mary & Max Reed, and Vivian Pitlo for assisting Activities.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Dula Tebbe, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Lois Kramer, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday, where the residents/tenants made a “Christmas Display”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to the volunteers of the American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Caroling for the residents and tenants during the evening on Tuesday.
Thanks to the volunteers of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary (KCs) Christmas Caroling for the residents and tenants during the evening on Tuesday.
We welcome Rodney D. as a new resident arriving on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service; and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog (a Black Lab named “Dan” from Danville, Iowa) for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
“Birthday Lunch with Chef Chad” was held for residents and tenants during the noontime meal on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Gloria Medinger, JoElla Roling, Diane Dempewolf, Lucy Zeimet, Karen Osar, and Joyce Till with Sandra Kempter and Kevin Kempter for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the “Villa Choir” and “Villa Bell Choir” musical entertainment for/with the tenants at the Villa. All the attendees participated in the “Bell Choir” and the Sing-Along featuring “Favorite Children’s Christmas Songs”. [People are welcome to join us (“Easy Listening Dinner/Christmas Music with Gloria”) each Wednesday evening at 5:15 pm. in the main dining room at MVCC.] Thanks again to Gloria Petesch.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Santa Claus Toss” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to residents Richard H. and Glenn S.!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Carrie Kilburg with family for their donations of Christmas hand-painted Mason Jars filled with Christmas Snack Mix. Virginia Valant for her donations of reading books. Shirley Scholtes for her donations of assorted greeting cards. Bea Hansen for her donation of 2 prayer shawls. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Dec. 20, 23, 24, & 26 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Dec. 20 & 24 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Dec. 20 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Dec. 20 – Christmas Bells, Season Aromas 2:00 pm.
Dec. 22 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Dec. 22 – Music with Randy Rodgers 12:00 pm.
Dec. 22 – Christmas Music with the Mennonites 6:15 pm.
Dec. 23 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Dec. 23 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Dec. 23– Old Time Christmas Music with Teresa 2 pm.
Dec. 24 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Party & Tracking Santa 2 pm.
Dec. 25 – Merry Christmas to All and May God Bless!
Dec. 25 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:45 pm.
and Christmas Music with Gloria (MVCC) 6:15 pm
Dec. 26 – Christmas Wheel Of Fortune Game 2:00 pm
Dec. 26 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
