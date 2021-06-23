As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing and mask wearing. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats; scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for “Spreading the Music” and “Sparking the Memories”, while providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce T. (tenant) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to the tenants hosting the Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade.
“Outside Porch” was held with the residents during midmorning on Tuesday with Joy (staff).
Thanks to volunteers Mary Kubik and Judy Moran for hosting bingo at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday and assisting Activities.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL, with volunteer/tenant Marlyce T. assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers for/with the tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father Dennis for spending time (1:1) with other tenants (at SVAL) and residents (at MVCC) during the midmorning on Wednesday with Joy (staff).
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities the entire day on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Outside Porch” with the residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to Eric Flatjord of “Grandpa’s Parlor” for hosting/serving “Ice Cream Sundaes” in honor of all our Certified Nursing Assistants; the celebration served the residents, tenants, and staff during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Brandy Dierks (Administrator), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), and Amy Nebung-Roth (Administrative Assistant) for their assistance in Activities. (“A truly amazing Certified Nurse Assistant is hard to find, difficult to part with, and impossible to forget.” – Anonymous.)
“Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy (staff).
“Outside Porch” was available and held during the early morning on Thursday due to the heat index of the day on Thursday.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: The Girl Scouts have two troops currently in Bellevue: “Daisy Troop” (K-1st) and “Brownie Troop” (2nd and 3rd). Thanks to both Troops for providing Girl Scout Cookies (9 Assorted Boxes). We thank the following from the “Daisy Troop”: Emily Bishop, Ava Feller, Reese Schwartz, Emery Steines, Braelyn Zeimet, Reese Baskin, Keeley Clausen, Avery Cornelius, Loraine D’Acquisto, Ella McDonald, and Leah Michels; and “Daisy Troop Leaders”: Raquel Clausen and Ryan Feller. We thank the following from the “Brownie Troop”: Alyxandria Gleason, Penelope Findley, Gretta Meyer, Rozzlyn Schwager, Kinsey Baskin, Zoey Bies, and Myra Harris; and “Brownie Troop Leaders”: Megan Bies and Beth Gleason. Kim Moore (Marquette Catholic Schools) for her assistance in Activities. Theresa Samuel for her donation of bird seed and filling the bird feeders. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
