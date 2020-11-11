As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to the Dietary Department for hosting the “Happy Hour/Party” held for the residents/tenants featuring “Halloween Cupcakes” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Halloween Treats” was held for the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“What’s Cooking?” was held for the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Halloween Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
Special Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Happy Halloween” and “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the afternoon time with the residents on Halloween Saturday
“What’s Cooking?” “Guess Chef’s Brew on this Halloween and Hunter’s Moon Day” was held for the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Saturday.
“Alzheimer’s Awareness – Learning About the Disease” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Monday.
Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Jean Dunne who passed away on 10/31/2020, Saturday. She will be greatly missed.
“Resident Council Meeting” was held (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Remembrance Day of the Residents and Tenants of the Past Year” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Card Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Alzheimer’s Awareness – Game Trivia” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held individually with the tenants at the SVAL during mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the noontime with the residents on Wednesday
Thanks to Karen Parramore (staff, Dietary, volunteer) for hosting “Bingo Games” held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy and Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“American Diabetes Month” Recognition was held with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the evening time with the residents on Thursday
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “All Hallow’s Eve”, Happy Halloween Game”, “Alzheimer’s Awareness – Learning About The Disease”, “November EZ Does It Trivia”, “Turkey Day Trivia”, “American Diabetes Month”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager and Nicole Weis (staff, volunteers) for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” using appropriate social distancing during the afternoons throughout this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Gary B. (resident); and Phyllis H. and Marie B. (tenants); and Katlin B. and Debra F. (staff) celebrating this past week! Thanks to Marie & Family for sharing her birthday “Carousel Corner” – “Bread Pudding” with the tenants this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Pat Ries for donations of 150 homemade soft warm fleece pillowcases for the residents, tenants, and staff. Anonymous for their donation of assorted books. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Feuling, Holly Gemmell, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
