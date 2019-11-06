Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing and hosting “Community Outreach for the Bellevue Senior Center” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday. Special Thanks to Karen Osar (Bellevue Senior Meal Site Director) for her assistance and volunteerism in Activities.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing guitar musical entertainment for/with the residents during mid-morning on Sunday.
Thanks to The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, Bellevue Board of Directors, Carrie Weaver (Executive Director, Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce), and the Bellevue Chamber members, for their donations toward candy for the residents and tenants to handout during the “Halloween Trick or Treat & Party” on Sunday, October 27th. Thanks to all the participating families and staff for donating Halloween candy and joining in this Halloween event for the residents and tenants. Thanks again, to all the residents, tenants, families, staff, Chef Chad Myers (Culinary Manager), Dietary, Nursing, Housekeeping, and all involved staff with Theresa & Joy (Activities) during the afternoon on Sunday. Thanks to Sandra Hayward (volunteer) for her assistance with Activities throughout this event of “Halloween Trick or Treat” event during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing “Popcorn” in celebrating “National Popcorn Month” for the residents during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to Chef Chad for bringing in his special popcorn popper for this event.
“Food Memories” with discussions was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Liz Barry for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Memories” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Leo Johnson who passed away on Tuesday. He will be greatly missed!
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Alice Kilburg. and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Thelma Nissen and Arlene Till (from the Jackson County Court House) for assisting the residents and tenants with voting “Absentee Ballot” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Marian Vaughn for bringing in 18 handsewn quilting identification card holders for the residents to use on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Maryetta Lampe, Karen Osar, Pat Roling, Judy Moran, and Clara Ernst, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Teresa Jacobsen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) during our “Halloween Party” for/with the tenants and residents during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
We welcome John K., Isabelle B., and Lonnie B. as new residents arriving this past week. We welcome Alice H. as a new tenant arriving this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to tenant GN.!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Family of Leo Johnson for their donation of items. Benita D. for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Nov. 8, 11, 12,13, 14, & 7 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Nov. 8 & 12 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Nov. 8 – Music with Ray & Doris 11:00 & noon
Nov. 8 – National Cappuccino Day 2:00 pm.
Nov. 9– Bingo with Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2:00 pm.
Nov. 10 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day Program 10:45am.
Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day Meal 12:00 pm.
Nov. 11– Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Nov. 11 – Germany Tour (Where in the World?) 2 pm.
Nov. 11 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Nov. 12 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11 am.
Nov. 12 – Music with Judy Ganzer 11:15 am.
Nov. 12 – Crafts with Bea 2:00 pm.
Nov. 12 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2 pm.
Nov. 13 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Nov. 13 – Birthday Meal with Chef Chad 12:00 pm.
Nov. 13 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Nov. 14 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Nov. 14 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Nov. 14 – Ireland with the O’Donnells & Irish Wolfhounds (Where in the World??) 2 pm.
