As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers & volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing with masks. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) We appreciate your patience through this time. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits resume, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. We want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit or have visited, and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 were held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Many thanks to David Namanny (Editor, Bellevue Herald Leader; Bellevue, Iowa) for his wonderful write-up and highlighting the “Coronado Car Club” during our celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 9-15, 2021).
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Chef Chad” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, Brittany Knouse, and Anonymous.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Saturday and Sunday.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
“Treats with Chef Chad” was held serving “7-Up Sunrise” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade trees.
Many thanks to Mrs. Kim Moore (HS Math, HS Computers & Power School Facilitator; Marquette Catholic High School; Bellevue, Iowa) and her involved students. Kim interviewed the two veterans (Richard “Dick” Dagitz and John Newsom) now living at MVCC in Bellevue, and then made a video presentation of their war experiences, during the afternoon on Monday. Richard “Dick” Dagitz is a Korean Conflict/War, Navy Veteran; and John Newsom is a Viet Nam War, Army veteran.
“Garden Art” hosted “Special Gardens” displayed on an Apple iPad featuring beautiful locations in the world for/to the residents/tenants to reminisce and enjoy during the afternoon on Tuesday with Theresa.
“Card Games – Dominoes” was held for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday with Theresa Schwager (staff).
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) and Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for assisting Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
“Bingo Games” were held with the residents and tenants with Theresa Schwager (staff) and Laurie Anderson (volunteer) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to staff: Theresa Schwager, April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Amy Neblung-Roth, Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Chef Chad Myers, and all staff who assisted Activities on Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for her assistance in Activities.
“Visiting with the Tenants” was held during the midmorning on Thursday with Theresa Schwager (staff).
“Reminiscing” with the residents and tenants was held during the afternoon on Thursday with Theresa.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse Manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff); Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Emma Whitmore (CNAs, staff); Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to A.B. and J.K. celebrating this past week! Thanks to A.B. and Family for sharing her Birthday Cookies (from Carousel Corner – Bellevue, Iowa) and Ice Cream with us this past week. Thanks to J.K. for sharing her Birthday Cake with us this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Alison Meier for donating a bird feeder and birdseed for the residents and tenants. Nicole Weis and Jennifer Weis for supplying birdseed and filling up bird feeders with birdseed for residents/tenants. Kim Moore for her assistance in Activities. Our friends at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bellevue, Iowa) for their gift of over 43 Spring Cards for the residents and tenants. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for providing a special order for coffee from “Moore Local Coffee Shop” for all the staff, as an appreciation for “all they do”. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
