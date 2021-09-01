As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting staff for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones with scheduled visits, or via phone calls and/or video chats, are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Associate Pastor David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or “Small Group” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” or “Small Group” were held with the residents at the MVCC and the tenants at the SVAL this past week, as able.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
“Manicures” available with the tenants at the SVAL and the residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to both staff : Kayla Griebel and Mary Jo Konrardy at the SVAL during this past week and weekend for their assistance.
Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
“Games” are available with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Euchre Club was available at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outside Porch” under the shade.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
Bingo games were held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff). Thanks to both Marlyce T. and Marie B. (tenants, volunteers) for their assistance in Activities on Tuesday.
“Community Outreach” [Bellevue Food Pantry, Bellevue Community Schools, St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools, KMAQ Radio Station, and Mark Meier (Hachmann Funeral Home)] with Ice Cream refreshments was held with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff, volunteer) for distributing Communion for/to the residents during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other tenants.
“Bingo” games were held with “Ice Cream Refreshments” with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Richard H. (resident, volunteer) for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
“Music Box” with Joy (disc jockey) was held with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Wednesday.
Thanks to Karen Parramore (Dietary staff) for hosting the “Ice Cream Sundaes” to the winners from Resident Council during the afternoon on Thursday with Joy.
“Reminiscing” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Pam Reedy (Administrative Assistant), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during this past week.
“Games” available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We welcome M.M. as new resident arriving this past week.
We send our very best wishes to S.M. in returning back home on Thursday.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Lisa Till for bringing in beautiful bouquets of fresh flowers for the residents to enjoy. Karen Osar for providing food treats or “goodies” for the staff. Virginia Valant for her donation of paperbacks books. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
