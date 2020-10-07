As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
“Coffee & Rolls” was held/served with/to the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the early morning on Friday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Nicole Weis (staff) for assisting Activities with “Piano Music Box” during the Breakfast and Lunch time with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to Dietary for hosting the “Happy Hour” where food treat “goodies” were served for/to the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Workers, volunteer) for hosting an “October Festive Arrangement put on Display” with assorted sizes of pumpkins, gourds, and four flowering flower (Mums) plants set upon the raised garden bench with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Card Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Brittany Knouse (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Piano Music Box” was held with the residents during breakfast and at noontime on Thursday.
“Cancer Awareness Month” discussions were held with the residents and tenants during the noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “September Dates in History”, “Humor Page News”, “Eat an Extra – Dessert Word Search”, “October EZ Does It” Trivia, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Thanks to (staff/volunteers) Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, and Deb Fultner for assisting Activities this past week
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff), Kristina Ernst (staff), and Brittany Knouse (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Kristina Ernst and Kimberly Reeg for donating their DVD player and a variety of assorted DVD videos. Anonymous for their donation of assorted greeting cards. Pastor Shannon Witt (Pastor, Presbyterian Church; Bellevue) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Gemmell, Kim Moore, Shirley Peters, Molly Ploessl, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant Pen-Pals.
with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.