Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to the Mennonite volunteers for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area during the evening on Sunday. Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for hosting and assisting with this event.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Monday, where the residents/tenants made a “Cross Necklace”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Alice Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Our Annual Volunteer Appreciation & Recognition Dinner was held with piano music entertainment by volunteer Vivian Pitlo at 1:30 pm. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (The Volunteer Dinner Menu consisted of: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Honey Glazed Carrots, Rolls, and Assorted Desserts.) The Volunteer Dinner recognizes our inspiring and dedicated volunteers who make a difference in the lives of others. We thank the parents of our “budding and future” volunteers ranging from the youngest (6 years of age, accompanied by and including her Mother) to our seniors, and our staff volunteers, all joining together to celebrate their service in this memorable event. As we build together, starting at an early age, we join together in the “ranks” of volunteers that form a strong and positive impact on our community. We send Congratulations to all the winners of the drawings that were held: Lucille Deppe, JoElla Roling, Gene Finzel, Ray Theisen. Benita Dobson, Joy Hueneke, Alice Kilburg, Kelly McQuistion, Larry Lampe, Lois Ann Fischer, Kenneth Kilburg, Betty Michels, Marlene Cloos, Chris Ernst, Clara Ernst, Clifton Barnhart, Marcy Tebbe, Maryetta Lampe, and Dale Banowetz, Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Dianne Finzel, and staff: James Harkness (Administrator), Amy Waller, John Rubel, Ealana Roling, Karen Parramore, Brandi Veach, all Housekeeping, all Laundry, Kim Ernst, Jill Herrig, all RCTs, all Nursing, all Dietary, all involved staff, Joy Marchiando and for all the terrific teamwork (all staff involvement). Thanks to all the involved residents, tenants, staff and volunteers who together made this event possible. Our Awesome Volunteers are priceless.
We send special thanks to Benita Dobson for creating a “thank you” verse that was placed on a card with photos as a heartfelt appreciation given to all our volunteers for their “good works”. Photos were taken before and after the dinner to help capture the memorable moments of the afternoon (“Photo Fun”).
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Karen Dunne for hosting “Artwork with Dave and Karen” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave and Karen for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Grace N.!
Tokens of appreciation were given to the volunteers of the “Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department” and to the “Bellevue Emergency Medical Services & Ambulance” this past week.
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Sharen F. for her hand crocheted afghans donated for our future Craft Sale. Thanks to Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
April 19, 22, 23, 24, & 25 – Exercises 9:00 am.
April 19 & 23 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
April 19 – “Passion Service” 10:00 am.
April 19 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
April 19 – Coloring Easter Eggs 2:00 pm.
April 20 – Annual Easter Egg Hunt 2:30 pm.
April 21 – Happy Easter to One & All and May God Bless!
April 21 (Easter Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
April 21 – Easter Dinner 12:00 pm.
April 22 – Easter Egg Roll 2:00 pm.
April 22 – Music with Liz 6:15 pm.
April 23 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
April 23 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
April 24 – Rosary @ 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
April 24 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
April 18 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
