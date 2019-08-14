Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to Jim Lucy for providing music entertainment during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura Steines for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir (volunteers) for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area for the residents/tenants during the evening on Sunday. Thanks always to Karen P. (Dietary/staff) & Dietary for assisting this event.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
We send our “very best wishes” to Marilyn M. as she returns home to the SVAL on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Cindy Arensdorf for assisting Activities during the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Judy Moran, Dale Banowetz, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and parrots “Pet Therapy” for and with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, JoAnn Jess, Mina Theisen, and Molly Ploessl with Cody Landau for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Cindy Arensdorf for hosting “Exercises” that was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Karen Osar for bringing in fresh sweetcorn for the residents and tenants for the Friday meal. Thanks to Barb Myers and Savanna Edwards for their assistance with this event.
“Shucking Sweet Corn” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to staff Erma Naeve and Dietary, Amy Roth, and Nursing for their assistance with this event.
Outside Porch was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Cindy Arensdorf for visiting “one on one” with the residents and tenants during the morning hours of Thursday.
Thanks to the Jackson County Auditor’s Office for sending volunteer Jane Ernst regarding residents and tenants voting Absentee ballots for the August 6, 2019 election.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Carol C.! Thanks to the Carol C. and family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Bernard Jr. M., and staff Alison M., & JR! Thanks to Bernard & Family for sharing his birthday cake with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Judy Moran for her donation of items. Martha Henning and Virginia Valent for their donation of books. Cindy Arensdorf for her homemade desserts for the staff. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Aug. 16, 19, 20, 21 & 22 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Aug. 16 & 20 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Aug. 20 & 22 – Book Club with Janis & Cindy
Aug.16 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Aug. 16 – Flower Power 2:00 pm.
Aug. 18 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Aug.18 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Aug. 19 – Music with Scott 10 am. & 10:45 am
Aug. 19 – Bingo with Karen and Dianne 1:30 pm.
Aug. 19 – Apple Sampling 2:00 pm.
Aug. 20 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC, SVAL) 9:30 – 11 am.
Aug. 20 – Crafts with Bea (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Aug. 20 – Knitting with Laura & Local Chatter 2 pm.
Aug. 20 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
Aug. 21 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Aug. 21 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
August 22 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
August 22 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
