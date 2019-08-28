Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
“Flower Power and Outside Porch” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura Steines for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the evening time on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
“Apple Sampling” were held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Cindy Arensdorf for assisting Activities during the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lois Kramer, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday at the SVAL, where the tenants made a “Ribbon Rainbow with Crystal Beads” suncatcher. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Marian Vaughn for delivering a specialized wheelchair pouch for a resident during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and parrots “Pet Therapy” for and with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Congratulations to the new Healthcare Professionals in receiving their Certificate of Completion of their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training class at Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. Thanks to James Harkness (Administrator), Amy Waller (RN, Director of Nursing); students: Stacy D. Akright, Madison Budde, Marlinda Capelle, William Draus, and Sarah Lopez; and CNA class Instructor Callie Sternhagen (RN, Diversacare, LLC.).
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lucy Zeimet, Jan Schroeder, Linda Ries, and Patti Eggers with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting a Presbyterian Service from the Presbyterian Church and visiting “one on one” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome. Virginia Valant for her donation of assorted hard and soft covered reading books. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Aug. 30, Sept. 3, 4, & 5 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Aug. 30, & Sept. 3 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Aug. 30 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Aug. 30 – Garage Sale 2:00 pm.
Sept. 1 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Sept.1 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
Sept. 1 – Happy Labor Day to One & All!
Sept. 3 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC & SVAL) 9:30 – 11 am.
Sept. 3 – Book Club with Janis (SVAL) 1:00 pm.
Set. 3 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2:00 pm.
Sept. 4 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Sept. 4 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
Sept. 4 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Sept. 5 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
