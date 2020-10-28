As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Dietary for providing “Happy Hour” held for the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
A celebration regarding “National Food Service Week & Staff” was held with residents and tenants thanking the Food Service Department during the afternoon on Friday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
“Treats with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“”What’s Cooking?” Guess Chef’s Meal” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Card Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“What’s Cooking? – Cracker & Peanut Butter Snack” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Celebrating Physical Therapy Month with other Therapies” with individualized discussions and visiting “room to room” were held with the residents during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy and Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Piano Music Box” was held with the residents during breakfast and at noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “What’s Cooking? – Guess Chef’s Fixings”, “A-Mazing Pumpkins Maze”, “A_Mazing Roller Skate Maze”, “Books and Authors Game”, “Owl Species Word Searches”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Nicole Weis and Deb Fultner (staff, volunteers) for assisting Activities this past week
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
“Happy Birthday” to staff Eliza P.!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for their donation of assorted books. Phyllis Smithson for her donations of items. Tammy Olson (volunteer) and Amber Olson (staff/volunteer) for hand painting beautiful miniature pumpkins enough for all the residents and tenants to “uplift spirts” and for their enjoyment. Meg Baugh for her donation of items and “Maze Craze” booklet for the residents and tenants. Ruth C. (staff/volunteer) for her donation of hair clips and items. Dave Eisched for his donation of Adult coloring sketches for the residents and tenants.
Barb Budde for her donations of assorted greeting cards, magazines and other items. Pastor Shannon Witt (Pastor, Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers; Holly Gemmell, Kim Moore; and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us.
To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
