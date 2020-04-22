As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Individualized in room “Exercises” was held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in room “Manicures” was held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing, hosting, and visiting “room to room” “Root Beer Floats” with Joy during the afternoon on Friday.
Chocolate Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs for the residents, tenants, and staff were assembled during the afternoon and presented on Easter Sunday by Anonymous.
Individualized in room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Easter Sunday.
Individualized in room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Easter Sunday.
A special Easter Sunday Dinner, where each dinner tray had some Easter eggs and a Chocolate bunny, was served at noontime on Easter Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Adm. Assistant), April Miner (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
“Chocolate Delights” were served to the residents and tenants this past week.
Individualized Games of Choice were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Harold M., Jean H., and Grace N.! Thanks to Grace & family for sharing her Birthday Cake with us!
Residents, tenants, and families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the local Bellevue area children and adults who created and sent uplifting greeting cards and the children who sent hand-drawn colored pictures for all of our residents and tenants this past week. Thanks to Anonymous and everyone for the encouraging/uplifting words and pictures for the residents and tenants that were received this past week. We are most grateful and blessed to receive them.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Cheryl Horan for making cloth face masks for the staff. Miranda Mausser for making handsewn face masks (small-medium-large) with filters for the staff. Family of Ray McA. for providing several dozen of assorted cookies from the Carousel Corner (Bellevue, Iowa) for the staff. Bellevue Community Area “Helping Hands” (Paulette Wagner) for the assorted “Fill-in” puzzle booklets for the residents/tenants. Anonymous for making some face masks (Personal Protective Equipment) for the Coronavirus COVID-19 Precautions. Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Miner, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-9, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time. This notice will be posted on our Facebook page. This is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
